World War II, A War for Resources: Crash Course World History #220

In which John Green teaches you about World War II, and some of the causes behind the war. In a lot of ways, WWII was about resources, and especially about food. The expansionist aggression of both Germany and Japan were in a lot of ways about resources. There were other reasons, to be sure, but the idea that the Axis needed more food can’t be ignored.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:00

Hi, I’m John Green and this is Crash Course World History and today we’re going to talk

00:04

about World War II. But we’re not going to look at it as a battle

00:06

between good and evil, but instead as a war for resources, particularly a war for food.

00:12

Wait, Mr. Green, Mr. Green, what about like Rosie the Riveter and Pearl Harbor and Nazis and Hitler?

00:16

Yeah, Me From the Past, I mean if the question is was

00:18

Hitler evil? Then, yeah. But evil people generally can’t, like, cause

00:24

massive world wars on their own. So instead of talking about, uh, you know, the personality driven model

00:30

of history, I want to talk about resources, specifically my favorite resource: food.

00:44

So the story of World War 2 is commonly told as a narrative of good vs. evil, and it is.

00:49

But we can also look at the second world war through the lens of resource allocation, and

00:54

I think if we do it tells a story of both causes of the war and one of the ways that

00:58

it impacted both soldiers and civilians. The presence or absence of food affected everyone

01:04

involved in World War II. In the most stark terms, the absence of food led to the deaths,

01:09

directly or indirectly, of at least 20 million people during those years, as compared to

01:15

19.5 million military deaths.

01:17

Now, of course, both the Nazis and the Japanese were militaristic and expansionist in the

01:21

1930s. And they were both definitely motivated by

01:24

nationalism, but they were also seeking something called autarky.

01:27

You can remember this term by conjuring the feeling one gets near Thanksgiving: “Aw,

01:31

turkey”. You can also remember it when thinking about

01:33

the collapse of the Ottoman Empire: “Aw, Turkey”.

01:36

Anyway, autarky is a form of self sufficiency in a world where, increasingly, people were

01:41

reliant on world trade, and that made nations more and more dependent upon each other to

01:46

meet basic needs. Both Germany and Japan lacked the resources

01:49

within their borders that they needed to build their growing industrial states, and the resource

01:54

that concerned them most was food. And this was a big part of what motivated

01:58

their imperialist expansionism. Like, Hitler talked all the time about expanding

02:02

German territory to acquire “lebensraum,” or living space.

02:06

But what this meant, of course, was agricultural land to feed Germans, that’s what living

02:11

space is really about on Earth. And most Germans of the time remembered the

02:15

blockade during World War I, which had led to acute food shortages.

02:18

For the Nazis, to quote Collingham, “Lebensraum would make Germany truly self-sufficient and

02:23

immune to blockade and this would eventually enable Germany to challenge British and American

02:28

hegemony.” Meanwhile, in Japan the need for food was

02:30

also spurring imperial ambitions. If anything, Japan’s limited space created a sense of

02:35

crisis and made colonies seem necessary. Like Japanese colonies in Korea and Formosa,

02:40

taken in the Sino-Japanese war of 1894-1895, provided 20% of the Japanese domestic rice

02:46

crop by 1935. And then the Great Depression and Japan’s

02:49

growing population made the situation appear even worse and probably led to the decision

02:54

to annex Manchuria after 1931. So the Germans’ plan was to open up Poland,

02:58

and eventually parts of Russia, to German farmers. The Japanese plan was to resettle

03:03

farmers in Manchuria to provide food for the homeland.

03:06

So if the desire for more food was one of the initial causes of World War 2, it also

03:09

shaped the actual strategy of the war. This was especially true with one of the stupidest

03:14

decisions of the war, Hitler’s decision to invade the Soviet Union.

03:17

A German agronomist named Hans Backe put forth something called “the Hunger Plan”, and

03:21

in doing so convinced Hitler that in order to become self-sufficient, Germany had to

03:26

invade the Soviet Union. And everyone knows that you cannot successfully

03:31

invade Russia unless you are the Mongols.

03:37

Anyway, the plan was the Ukraine and western Russia would be transformed into a huge breadbasket

03:42

that would feed both the German armies and German civilians. This was never fully implemented,

03:47

because, you know, the Nazi’s could never successfully nail down all of the territory,

03:51

but Collingham argues that it was a primary motive for Hitler’s disastrous invasion of the USSR.

03:56

And then on the Western front, the so called “Battle of the Atlantic” was largely about

04:00

shipping arms, material, and food from the U.S. to Britain.

04:03

This was incredibly important in the opening years of World War 2. Like, Winston Churchill

04:07

once said that “the Battle of the Atlantic was the dominating factor all through the

04:11

war. Never for one moment could we forget that everything happening elsewhere, on land,

04:16

at sea or in the air, depended ultimately on its outcome.”

04:21

In short, it was Britain’s dependence upon other parts of the world that ultimately made

04:25

it stronger than Germany’s attempts at self-sufficiency. Starvation never became an issue for the Brits,

04:30

but fear of running out of food, especially of running out of food for the troops, led

04:34

to policies that made starvation a reality for many people in British colonies.

04:39

In British Africa, for instance, colonial policy forcing production for the war instead

04:43

of for domestic food consumption meant shortages that were only made worse by wartime inflation.

04:48

Crop failure in Rhodesia in 1942 meant widespread hunger and famine.

04:53

And, in an echo of what happened at the end of the 19th century, World War II and British

04:56

colonial policy spelled disaster for India. Japan had seized Burma in early 1942, cutting

05:02

off 15% of Bengal’s rice supply. And when harvests failed later that year,

05:06

hunger turned to famine. Now, the British could have alleviated the suffering but they were

05:11

afraid to use supply ships that might be needed for the war effort to bring food to starving

05:15

people in India. When you take into account hunger-associated

05:18

diseases, between 1.5 and 3 million Indian civilians died, more than the total number

05:24

of Indian combatants killed in World War 1 AND World War 2 combined.

05:28

In the United States, meanwhile, there was no starvation, but there was some rationing.

05:33

And this was, especially relative to most recent American wars, some shared sacrifice.

05:37

Americans gave up coffee and chocolate so that the troops could be well fed.

05:41

So Americans and Britons hardly suffered from hunger. Neither did the Germans, actually,

05:45

where memories of World War I made feeding the civilian population a top priority.

05:49

Of course, millions of civilians weren’t being fed because they were being murdered

05:53

or worked to death in concentration camps. But in Britain, World War II might have actually

05:57

improved people’s diets. Now, Britons largely despised the whole-meal National Loaf of bread,

06:02

but it was more nutritious than white bread and its flour took up less cargo space.

06:06

It’s amazing to think that British people would dislike good food when there’s so

06:10

much of it in their country. Stan, this is the part where in the comments

06:12

all the British people say, “We are not a country, we’re four separate countries!”

06:16

The “dig for victory” campaign encouraged ordinary people to plant gardens, and so they

06:20

ate more vegetables. Full employment and higher wages meant that working class people also

06:24

had more access to nutritious foods. Also, you know, they had the benefit of Canada

06:28

growing like, a gajillion acres of wheat. Although both the British and the Germans saw

06:32

an overall reduction in caloric intake, it was nothing compared with what was happening

06:36

in the USSR, Japan and China. In Russia, daily caloric intake by the end of the war was half

06:43

of what it had been in 1940. And I will remind you that things were not

06:46

great in 1940 in Russia, because Stalin. The daily caloric ration for Japanese women

06:52

workers fell to 1476 calories, which was bad, but in China, where the corrupt Nationalist army

06:57

was known to sell rice to the Japanese for profit, a famine in Guangdong claimed the

07:02

lives of as many as 1.5 million peasants. And without doubt, much of the civilian suffering

07:07

in the war was related to the massive amounts of food needed to keep soldiers fighting.

07:12

Let’s go to the Thought Bubble.

07:14

In World War 2, the US and Britain made a massive effort to make sure that their soldiers

07:17

were well fed, and for the most part it paid off, even though the food that they got was

07:22

sometimes pretty gross. The British World War I diet of biscuits and bully beef eventually

07:26

gave way to the appetizingly named “composite ration.” American soldiers may have complained

07:31

a lot about their infamous C and K rations, but they were the best fed soldiers in the world, receiving

07:36

a whopping 4,758 calories per day, including meat at every meal, because, you know… America.

07:45

As you can probably guess, Soviet soldiers did not fare so well, especially when the

07:48

Germans invaded because it was their policy to live off the land, which meant scrounging

07:52

as much food from the Russian countryside as they could. German troops weren’t as

07:56

well fed as Americans or the Brits, but they still managed to scarf down a respectable

08:00

4000 calories per day.

08:02

No combat soldiers were as consistently hungry, however, as the Japanese. Japanese soldiers

08:07

were expected to feed themselves and were not provided with field kitchens. Often this

08:11

meant that Japanese soldiers were fueled by little more than rice. And as the war turned

08:15

against them it became more and more difficult for Japanese troops to feed themselves.

08:19

On Guadalcanal the Japanese attempted to re-supply their troops with floating barrels dropped

08:23

from passing ships, but by December 1942 between 120 and 130 soldiers were dying of starvation

08:29

every day. The Japanese commander there estimated that while 5000 of his soldiers died in combat,

08:35

15,000 starved to death. Overall, it’s estimated that more than 1 million of the 1.74 million

08:41

Japanese military deaths were caused by starvation or malnutrition.

08:45

Thanks Thought Bubble. So, a quick look at the history section in your local bookstore

08:49

or an IMDB search will tell you that there are hundreds if not thousands of ways to tell

08:54

the story of World War II. And this is just one history of the war, certainly

08:57

not a definitive one. But examining the role of resources, especially

09:01

food, in the second world war tells a story that has at least one advantage over the narrative

09:05

of the triumph of Allied good over Axis evil. Because it helps us to see that the war was

09:10

not only about the soldiers fighting, and it gives us a window into the way the war

09:14

affected everyone who lived at the time.

09:16

It also allows us to see World War II from a global perspective in a way that focusing

09:20

on strategy or tactics or pivotal battles doesn’t.

09:23

Like very little fighting went on in Sub-Saharan Africa or most of India, but these places

09:28

were deeply affected by the war in ways that don’t often make it into history books.

09:32

Also, we live today in a thoroughly globalized world, but so did the people of the 1930s,

09:37

and it’s very interesting to see some of their responses to it.

09:41

That hyper nationalist idea, that we can take care of ourselves and don’t need help from

09:45

outside, as long as we annex a lot of territory that’s currently outside of us – that idea

09:50

is a response to globalization. But I think history shows us that it’s a

09:54

horrible response. It’s a dangerous business when humans imagine

09:57

others as less, when they think their land needs to become our land so we can feed our

10:03

people. And in that sense at least, you can’t separate

10:06

ideology from resource allocation, and as long as we live in a world of finite resources,

10:11

the potential for conflict will always be there. Knowing that, hopefully, will help

10:16

us to avoid it. Thanks for watching. I’ll see you next week.

10:19

10:40

don’t forget to be awesome.

—

