Home / Learning / World War II, A War for Resources: Crash Course World History #220

World War II, A War for Resources: Crash Course World History #220

by Leave a Comment


In which John Green teaches you about World War II, and some of the causes behind the war. In a lot of ways, WWII was about resources, and especially about food. The expansionist aggression of both Germany and Japan were in a lot of ways about resources. There were other reasons, to be sure, but the idea that the Axis needed more food can’t be ignored.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:00
Hi, I’m John Green and this is Crash Course World History and today we’re going to talk
00:04
about World War II. But we’re not going to look at it as a battle
00:06
between good and evil, but instead as a war for resources, particularly a war for food.
00:12
Wait, Mr. Green, Mr. Green, what about like Rosie the Riveter and Pearl Harbor and Nazis and Hitler?
00:16
Yeah, Me From the Past, I mean if the question is was
00:18
Hitler evil? Then, yeah. But evil people generally can’t, like, cause
00:24
massive world wars on their own. So instead of talking about, uh, you know, the personality driven model
00:30
of history, I want to talk about resources, specifically my favorite resource: food.
00:44
So the story of World War 2 is commonly told as a narrative of good vs. evil, and it is.
00:49
But we can also look at the second world war through the lens of resource allocation, and
00:54
I think if we do it tells a story of both causes of the war and one of the ways that
00:58
it impacted both soldiers and civilians. The presence or absence of food affected everyone
01:04
involved in World War II. In the most stark terms, the absence of food led to the deaths,
01:09
directly or indirectly, of at least 20 million people during those years, as compared to
01:15
19.5 million military deaths.
01:17
Now, of course, both the Nazis and the Japanese were militaristic and expansionist in the
01:21
1930s. And they were both definitely motivated by
01:24
nationalism, but they were also seeking something called autarky.
01:27
You can remember this term by conjuring the feeling one gets near Thanksgiving: “Aw,
01:31
turkey”. You can also remember it when thinking about
01:33
the collapse of the Ottoman Empire: “Aw, Turkey”.
01:36
Anyway, autarky is a form of self sufficiency in a world where, increasingly, people were
01:41
reliant on world trade, and that made nations more and more dependent upon each other to
01:46
meet basic needs. Both Germany and Japan lacked the resources
01:49
within their borders that they needed to build their growing industrial states, and the resource
01:54
that concerned them most was food. And this was a big part of what motivated
01:58
their imperialist expansionism. Like, Hitler talked all the time about expanding
02:02
German territory to acquire “lebensraum,” or living space.
02:06
But what this meant, of course, was agricultural land to feed Germans, that’s what living
02:11
space is really about on Earth. And most Germans of the time remembered the
02:15
blockade during World War I, which had led to acute food shortages.
02:18
For the Nazis, to quote Collingham, “Lebensraum would make Germany truly self-sufficient and
02:23
immune to blockade and this would eventually enable Germany to challenge British and American
02:28
hegemony.” Meanwhile, in Japan the need for food was
02:30
also spurring imperial ambitions. If anything, Japan’s limited space created a sense of
02:35
crisis and made colonies seem necessary. Like Japanese colonies in Korea and Formosa,
02:40
taken in the Sino-Japanese war of 1894-1895, provided 20% of the Japanese domestic rice
02:46
crop by 1935. And then the Great Depression and Japan’s
02:49
growing population made the situation appear even worse and probably led to the decision
02:54
to annex Manchuria after 1931. So the Germans’ plan was to open up Poland,
02:58
and eventually parts of Russia, to German farmers. The Japanese plan was to resettle
03:03
farmers in Manchuria to provide food for the homeland.
03:06
So if the desire for more food was one of the initial causes of World War 2, it also
03:09
shaped the actual strategy of the war. This was especially true with one of the stupidest
03:14
decisions of the war, Hitler’s decision to invade the Soviet Union.
03:17
A German agronomist named Hans Backe put forth something called “the Hunger Plan”, and
03:21
in doing so convinced Hitler that in order to become self-sufficient, Germany had to
03:26
invade the Soviet Union. And everyone knows that you cannot successfully
03:31
invade Russia unless you are the Mongols.
03:37
Anyway, the plan was the Ukraine and western Russia would be transformed into a huge breadbasket
03:42
that would feed both the German armies and German civilians. This was never fully implemented,
03:47
because, you know, the Nazi’s could never successfully nail down all of the territory,
03:51
but Collingham argues that it was a primary motive for Hitler’s disastrous invasion of the USSR.
03:56
And then on the Western front, the so called “Battle of the Atlantic” was largely about
04:00
shipping arms, material, and food from the U.S. to Britain.
04:03
This was incredibly important in the opening years of World War 2. Like, Winston Churchill
04:07
once said that “the Battle of the Atlantic was the dominating factor all through the
04:11
war. Never for one moment could we forget that everything happening elsewhere, on land,
04:16
at sea or in the air, depended ultimately on its outcome.”
04:21
In short, it was Britain’s dependence upon other parts of the world that ultimately made
04:25
it stronger than Germany’s attempts at self-sufficiency. Starvation never became an issue for the Brits,
04:30
but fear of running out of food, especially of running out of food for the troops, led
04:34
to policies that made starvation a reality for many people in British colonies.
04:39
In British Africa, for instance, colonial policy forcing production for the war instead
04:43
of for domestic food consumption meant shortages that were only made worse by wartime inflation.
04:48
Crop failure in Rhodesia in 1942 meant widespread hunger and famine.
04:53
And, in an echo of what happened at the end of the 19th century, World War II and British
04:56
colonial policy spelled disaster for India. Japan had seized Burma in early 1942, cutting
05:02
off 15% of Bengal’s rice supply. And when harvests failed later that year,
05:06
hunger turned to famine. Now, the British could have alleviated the suffering but they were
05:11
afraid to use supply ships that might be needed for the war effort to bring food to starving
05:15
people in India. When you take into account hunger-associated
05:18
diseases, between 1.5 and 3 million Indian civilians died, more than the total number
05:24
of Indian combatants killed in World War 1 AND World War 2 combined.
05:28
In the United States, meanwhile, there was no starvation, but there was some rationing.
05:33
And this was, especially relative to most recent American wars, some shared sacrifice.
05:37
Americans gave up coffee and chocolate so that the troops could be well fed.
05:41
So Americans and Britons hardly suffered from hunger. Neither did the Germans, actually,
05:45
where memories of World War I made feeding the civilian population a top priority.
05:49
Of course, millions of civilians weren’t being fed because they were being murdered
05:53
or worked to death in concentration camps. But in Britain, World War II might have actually
05:57
improved people’s diets. Now, Britons largely despised the whole-meal National Loaf of bread,
06:02
but it was more nutritious than white bread and its flour took up less cargo space.
06:06
It’s amazing to think that British people would dislike good food when there’s so
06:10
much of it in their country. Stan, this is the part where in the comments
06:12
all the British people say, “We are not a country, we’re four separate countries!”
06:16
The “dig for victory” campaign encouraged ordinary people to plant gardens, and so they
06:20
ate more vegetables. Full employment and higher wages meant that working class people also
06:24
had more access to nutritious foods. Also, you know, they had the benefit of Canada
06:28
growing like, a gajillion acres of wheat. Although both the British and the Germans saw
06:32
an overall reduction in caloric intake, it was nothing compared with what was happening
06:36
in the USSR, Japan and China. In Russia, daily caloric intake by the end of the war was half
06:43
of what it had been in 1940. And I will remind you that things were not
06:46
great in 1940 in Russia, because Stalin. The daily caloric ration for Japanese women
06:52
workers fell to 1476 calories, which was bad, but in China, where the corrupt Nationalist army
06:57
was known to sell rice to the Japanese for profit, a famine in Guangdong claimed the
07:02
lives of as many as 1.5 million peasants. And without doubt, much of the civilian suffering
07:07
in the war was related to the massive amounts of food needed to keep soldiers fighting.
07:12
Let’s go to the Thought Bubble.
07:14
In World War 2, the US and Britain made a massive effort to make sure that their soldiers
07:17
were well fed, and for the most part it paid off, even though the food that they got was
07:22
sometimes pretty gross. The British World War I diet of biscuits and bully beef eventually
07:26
gave way to the appetizingly named “composite ration.” American soldiers may have complained
07:31
a lot about their infamous C and K rations, but they were the best fed soldiers in the world, receiving
07:36
a whopping 4,758 calories per day, including meat at every meal, because, you know… America.
07:45
As you can probably guess, Soviet soldiers did not fare so well, especially when the
07:48
Germans invaded because it was their policy to live off the land, which meant scrounging
07:52
as much food from the Russian countryside as they could. German troops weren’t as
07:56
well fed as Americans or the Brits, but they still managed to scarf down a respectable
08:00
4000 calories per day.
08:02
No combat soldiers were as consistently hungry, however, as the Japanese. Japanese soldiers
08:07
were expected to feed themselves and were not provided with field kitchens. Often this
08:11
meant that Japanese soldiers were fueled by little more than rice. And as the war turned
08:15
against them it became more and more difficult for Japanese troops to feed themselves.
08:19
On Guadalcanal the Japanese attempted to re-supply their troops with floating barrels dropped
08:23
from passing ships, but by December 1942 between 120 and 130 soldiers were dying of starvation
08:29
every day. The Japanese commander there estimated that while 5000 of his soldiers died in combat,
08:35
15,000 starved to death. Overall, it’s estimated that more than 1 million of the 1.74 million
08:41
Japanese military deaths were caused by starvation or malnutrition.
08:45
Thanks Thought Bubble. So, a quick look at the history section in your local bookstore
08:49
or an IMDB search will tell you that there are hundreds if not thousands of ways to tell
08:54
the story of World War II. And this is just one history of the war, certainly
08:57
not a definitive one. But examining the role of resources, especially
09:01
food, in the second world war tells a story that has at least one advantage over the narrative
09:05
of the triumph of Allied good over Axis evil. Because it helps us to see that the war was
09:10
not only about the soldiers fighting, and it gives us a window into the way the war
09:14
affected everyone who lived at the time.
09:16
It also allows us to see World War II from a global perspective in a way that focusing
09:20
on strategy or tactics or pivotal battles doesn’t.
09:23
Like very little fighting went on in Sub-Saharan Africa or most of India, but these places
09:28
were deeply affected by the war in ways that don’t often make it into history books.
09:32
Also, we live today in a thoroughly globalized world, but so did the people of the 1930s,
09:37
and it’s very interesting to see some of their responses to it.
09:41
That hyper nationalist idea, that we can take care of ourselves and don’t need help from
09:45
outside, as long as we annex a lot of territory that’s currently outside of us – that idea
09:50
is a response to globalization. But I think history shows us that it’s a
09:54
horrible response. It’s a dangerous business when humans imagine
09:57
others as less, when they think their land needs to become our land so we can feed our
10:03
people. And in that sense at least, you can’t separate
10:06
ideology from resource allocation, and as long as we live in a world of finite resources,
10:11
the potential for conflict will always be there. Knowing that, hopefully, will help
10:16
us to avoid it. Thanks for watching. I’ll see you next week.
10:19
Crash Course is filmed here in the Chad and Stacey Emigholz studio and it’s made with the
10:23
help of all of these nice people and also with the help of our Subbable subscribers.
10:27
Subbable is a voluntary subscription service that allows you to contribute directly to
10:31
Crash Course so we can continue its mission of keeping it free for everyone forever. So
10:36
thank you for making Crash Course possible, thanks for watching, and as we say in my hometown,
10:40
don’t forget to be awesome.

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

About Crash Course

Tons of awesome courses in one awesome channel! Nicole Sweeney teaches you sociology, Carrie Anne Philbin teaches you computer science, Craig Benzine teaches film history, and Mike Rugnetta is teaching mythology!

Check out the playlists for past courses in physics, philosophy, games, economics, U.S. government and politics, astronomy, anatomy & physiology, world history, biology, literature, ecology, chemistry, psychology, and U.S. history.

Help support Crash Course at Patreon.com/CrashCourse.
Follow us on Twitter @TheCrashCourse and Facebook. See our videos on YouTube.

