How My Husband Changed For The Better After Being Introduced To CBD

—

Please note: CBD oil and it’s varying formularies are legal in a number of states in the US and in some international locations. Please check the laws in your state or region before making a purchase. This article is presented for informational purposes only and is not meant to diagnose or treat any illness. If you have any health concern, see a licensed health care professional in person.

One day my husband, Gordy, came home from work, tired and grumpy and it hit me; Gordy had been coming home tired and grumpy for a while now, and I was pretty sure my friend and coworker Fabian knew exactly what could help. Fabian recommended that Gordy try CBD, and said that CBDfx is known as a trusted source, so I got really excited, gave Fabian a kiss on the cheek, and drove home to Gordy as quickly as I could. I got back home in a jiffy and was all riled up from my conversation with Fabian.

My husband was not home yet, so I turned on my computer and let my imagination go wild with the help of the internet. I quickly found that there was an amazing variety of products to choose from. CBDfx makes everything from CBD oils, tinctures, creams, vapes, gummies, and even pet CBD for cats and dogs. My mind was being blown. My excitement was overwhelming. I could barely contain myself and screamed “Yes!” just as Gordy opened the front door.

Gordy dropped his briefcase and ran over to see what all the excitement was about. I showed him the website I was looking at and his jaw dropped. “I didn’t know you were into this sort of stuff” Gordy said with a devilish grin. I smiled back and told him that I was doing research because I want to help him get rid of some of his stress when he gets home. I told Gordy that I noticed him coming home tired and disheveled day after day, and I wanted to show him what Fabian had suggested.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Apparently Gordy had been interested in CBD for a while but never had the courage to give it a try. He was grossly misinformed about CBD and thought it was some form of marijuana. I informed Gordy that CBD is extracted from the hemp plant and doesn’t contain any THC. Because he would be ingesting CBD and not THC He won’t experience any psychoactive effects. CBD does not get you high like marijuana, it is a completely different product with a completely different purpose.

So Gordy went back, closed the front door, and took a seat next to me in front of the computer so we could pursue the web together. We spent hours looking at different websites and chat rooms. We even ordered Thai food from one of our favorite restaurants, partially to celebrate this exciting endeavour, and partially because we could peel ourselves away from our research. The prospect of my husband coming home happy and healthy was a big turn on for me and it is something I wanted more than anything for the both of us.

When things are good with Gordy they are really good, but when they are bad, they are almost unbearable. He is a great father, husband and breadwinner when he is in a good way. Unfortunately, sometimes Gordy changes. He goes through phases where I’m not even sure who I married anymore. He will go missing for weeks at a time leaving his wife and seven children to wonder where their daddy is. One time Gordy called me from the Bahamas after having been missing for almost a month. I asked him what happened and he said he only remembered bits and pieces. Apparently work got stressful so he left the office to have a few drinks. One thing led to another and he found himself gambling on chimpanzee beauty pageants in international waters. The captain of the ship threw him off in the Bahamas when he wouldn’t sign away the title of our house after losing a bet because Bonobo the chimp took second place Ulysees who was the truest beauty.

My husband needed something to keep him calm after work, and we were both starting to think that CBD might be just the thing. We both liked the idea of the CBD vape pen from CBDfx. It had insanely good reviews, and it is what Fabian suggested specifically. He said that there is something about inhaling and exhaling slowly, along with the CBD intake, that really helps him maintain his smooth calm demeanor. Fabian was always so relaxed. He never seemed to get stressed out about anything, and was always very tan and fit. Gordy had gotten to the point where if he wasn’t disappearing to avoid stress, he was just sitting on the couch after work like a sad boy not getting any exercise.

That kind of behavior is not healthy for the person or the people around them. I admit that Gordy and I’s marriage had taken a turn for the worse before we finally made the decision to try CBD. After many hours on the computer, we finally decided to order a sleek and sexy CBDfx vape pen. The flavor was absolutely amazing, and the CBD was extremely effective. Gordy just loves the stuff, and so do I. We both use CBD products daily now and though I am very happy with my personal experience, I am even happier that it has helped Gordy. He always seems a bit more cheerful these days, and a whole lot less stressed out. I am a little embarrassed to say but it has even helped in the bedroom.

When my husband is relaxed he is a different person. He doesn’t disappear, he is present and calm, and all of these things make me more attracted to him. I feel like a woman when I am with Gordy now and I find myself thinking about Fabian less and less. His suggestion to try CBD is almost just a memory now because it has been a regular part of our lives for so long now. My husband seems to be a much happier and healthier man these days and I think it is all thanks to Fabian and the amazing CBD products from CBDfx.

—

This content is brought to you by Jhon Thomas.

Photo: Shutterstock