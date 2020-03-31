10 Tips for Better Mental Health in 2020

—

To be our best selves, we need to be healthy. But while taking care of our physical health might come naturally, it can sometimes be harder to take care of our mental health as well. Here are 10 tips to help you have better mental health in 2020.

Smile more

When you smile, the very act of smiling can make you happier. Fake your smile until you start to smile naturally. Your smile will also make you appear more approachable. Smiles can even be contagious, making the people around you happier, too.

Surround yourself with positive people

The people around you have a big effect on your mental state. This can be both a positive and negative thing. Some people are toxic. They bring out the worst out of you or make you feel awful about yourself. You should reduce contact with these people or simply eliminate contact with them altogether.

Alternatively, look for people who bring out the best in you. These people will provide a good example for you and make you feel good. Look for mentors and positive friends in your family, at work, and in your friend groups.

Get creative

Many people choose to create art as a way to reduce anxiety and stress. Playing an instrument, singing, drawing, designing clothes, writing stories, and acting are all great ways to help release any pent-up anger or frustration you might be feeling. Make the arts a top priority in your life and intentionally set aside time to practice your craft. As your skills improve, your self-confidence will go up — and even if you’re not the best artist in the world, you can still have fun creating.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Take time for yourself

Between your parents, friends, kids, spouse, and coworkers, you have a lot of people who require your attention. While you might want to be there for everyone, it’s important to take time for yourself every once in a while, too. Spend a night by yourself and enjoy a bubble bath or maybe a face mask and a pedicure kit. Later, you’ll feel better about yourself and much more relaxed.

Get help for any addictions

Some people suffer from addictions that might be a result of an underlying mental illness. Types of addictions include alcohol, drugs, gambling, and more. If you feel as if an addiction is preventing you from reaching your full potential, get mental health and substance abuse treatment at a professional facility to give you a fresh start.

Help others

Many people don’t realize how much joy they can get from helping those around them. If you aren’t sure who to help, start at home. Can you help your parents, grandparents, or children in some way? If you aren’t necessarily needed at home, look into different charitable organizations in your area. Find a nonprofit that shares similar values to you and jump in.

Exercise or practice yoga

When your body feels good, you’ll feel good. Get your body moving by going to the gym, doing both cardio workouts and strength training multiple times a week. Consider signing up for a yoga class, too. Yoga stimulates both the body and the mind.

Eat well

The food you choose to put in your body affects every part of your health, including mental health. Ditch the processed foods and any foods that are high in fat, sugar, and/or calories. Instead, eat lots of fruits, veggies, and lean protein. Both your body and your mind will thank you.

Focus on a professional goal

Improve your mental health by focusing on your job. Diving into work can distract you from feelings of anxiety, depression, or other mental struggles. And when your hard work pays off, you’ll feel great about yourself.

See a therapist

Anybody can benefit from the professional help that a therapist or counselor provides. And although there used to be a stigma surrounding therapy, today more and more people are going. Many people who receive regular counseling are well-adjusted adults who understand the importance of mental health. Talk to your therapist about your problems. If needed, you can also ask them about potentially getting medication to further improve your mental health and your quality of life.

Good mental health can help you establish better personal relationships and succeed at work. Use these tips to take you to the next level in your journey with mental health.

—

This content is brought to you by Jana Gray.

Photo: Shutterstock