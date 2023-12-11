Achieving Better Mental Health with Calmerry Online Therapy

—

This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide medical advice.

Although mental health is as important as physical health, many people tend to focus more on their bodies than their minds. However, both mental and physical health are equally important because depression, for instance, has been associated with an increased risk for diabetes, stroke, and heart disease.

Despite this, in a recent study , it was discovered that 1 in 5 US adults live with a mental illness – that is a shocking 20% of the adult population. In other words, mental health illnesses are among the most common health conditions in the US, but mental health is greatly overlooked.

Calmerry: Accessible and Convenient Mental Health Therapy

Calmerry is one of the biggest and most popular online therapy platforms, with thousands of satisfied clients and hundreds of specialized therapists from all over the US. One of the main reasons why Calmerry is so popular is its unique blend of affordability, accessibility, and quality care.

With Calmerry, you only need internet access, and you can chat immediately with a licensed counselor. Also, the platform has quickly become a favorite among many people, especially as research has already proven that online therapy is as effective as face-to-face therapy – and, in some cases, even more effective, such as for people who don’t feel comfortable with in-person therapy due to social anxiety.

Getting Started with Calmerry

Calmerry therapy is easy to access, even if you are uncomfortable with technology. The website contains many useful sections for prospective users, such as a thorough FAQ, the therapy process, payment options, privacy and security, and more.

To create an account, you must answer questions about your mental health. This will help match you with the right therapist for your needs. After this, select a subscription plan that meets your budget. Once this is done, you will get access to a virtual room; you can book video calls, text your therapist, or use Calmerry’s self-care tools and resources.

You can chat with your therapist in the therapy room and review their experience. Over 98% of users stated that they are satisfied with the therapists. This could be because the platform allows you to switch therapists for free at any time if you are not happy with the one provided after your initial assessment.

Calmerry Therapists and Specialties

Calmerry matches each person with a therapist licensed in their state. Each therapist at Calmerry is trained and licensed, and they all completed higher education in their specific field, such as an MSc or PhD.

Many people may not be aware that there are multiple types of specializations in mental health. However, in reality, each mental health issue is a complex matter, which is why there are specialists trained in specific fields, such as anxiety and depression, emotional abuse, trauma, anger management, eating disorders, and LGBTQIA+ issues. With Calmerry, the network of therapists covers all of these areas and many more.

While this may sound overwhelming, the advanced matching system employed by Calmerry means that you don’t need to select the best one for your needs – you will get automatically matched with the right therapist experienced in your problem. Also, if unhappy with this initial match, you can change your therapist for free as many times as you need to find the right one.

Calmerry Subscriptions

As mentioned before, choosing a subscription plan is part of the signing-up process. The subscription choices are also straightforward. If you want affordability, the basic plan comes with unlimited texting therapy and only costs $50 per week.

Additionally, you can opt for monthly subscriptions that include 1 or 4 video sessions for a small fee. All plans have access to many tools and resources, such as an extensive self-help library, mindfulness exercises, worksheets, tests, and an online mood tracker and journal.

Overview: Who Is Calmerry Suitable For?

Overall, Calmerry would be ideal for people who prefer text-based therapy. With the unlimited texting therapy plan, you can text your therapist anytime, whenever you need support, for only $50 per week. This makes Calmerry one of the most affordable service providers on the market.

In addition, Calmerry’s text-based therapy is ideal for those who suffer from mild conditions, such as anxiety, stress, burnout, trauma, eating disorders, and others. However, the remote approach is not suitable for people suffering from severe illnesses, such as schizophrenia. In more severe cases, Calmerry’s online therapy could complement medication and traditional therapy to improve overall results.

Otherwise, if you are comfortable with texting, the easy-to-use platform is one of the shining features of Calmerry. The wide network of therapists and specializations and the easy matching process recommend the platform to anyone new to mental health support and looking for affordable, convenient services.

Summary

Calmerry is a reputable mental health platform with a wide range of licensed therapists. They address many issues, ranging from anxiety to depression and trauma. Apart from affordable texting therapy, Calmerry also provides access to many self-care resources and tools, which can be a key aspect for people who want to learn coping mechanisms and achieve better mental health. With reasonable prices, a simple interface, and clear policies, Calmerry could be an excellent online therapy solution for many people.

