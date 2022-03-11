Has the Internet Made Mental Health Care More Accessible?

—

The pandemic accelerated our need for remote medicine. As more physical healthcare services moved online, mental health providers followed suit, seeking to address their audience’s needs in the digital realm. There are now a myriad of online resources for individuals who seek support for their mental health.

Self-Management

Because the stigmatization of mental illness can prevent people from asking for help, online resources are a fantastic way for them to obtain knowledge and assistance while staying anonymous. There are now a variety of apps for smart devices that can help individuals to monitor and manage their mental health and state of mind.

Mood tracking apps, for example, make it easier for people to record how they feel each day. They can then track their symptoms over time. This can help individuals to discern patterns in their moods and see how they correspond to biological cycles or certain events. These apps can also include safety and suicide prevention plans that automatically respond to warning signs.

Stress and anxiety management apps became considerably widespread following the mental pressures of the pandemic lockdown. Most of these apps feature guided breathing and meditation exercises. These tools help people to find an anchor in the present, gain a better perspective of their triggers, and break out of negative thought cycles.

Remote Therapy

Seeking conventional mental health assistance can be fraught with challenges. People who experience mental health issues typically also have considerable anxiety about dealing with essential service providers. Having to organize a schedule, commit to regular therapy sessions, and arrange transport can add to existing stressors.

Finances are another huge barrier to accessing mental health care. Remote therapy or online counseling are excellent solutions to this problem. Online therapy apps allow individuals to connect with licensed therapists without having to leave their homes, and at a fraction of the traditional cost. In addition, people often find it easier to open up online rather than in person.

Aside from remote counseling, there are also online chat helplines for those who need urgent mental health assistance. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline operates a free 24/7 online crisis chat service where individuals can be connected with counselors. The helpline is completely anonymous, which is an important trait for people in at-risk environments.

Expressive Creation

Written blogs, video blogs (vlogs), and podcasts are ways for people to share their stories and talk about their experiences with mental health. Having an avenue to express your thoughts and record your journey can be therapeutic. Writing has been proven to be beneficial for people who have been through traumatic or stressful experiences.

Reading, watching, or listening to other people’s stories can help individuals struggling with their mental health to feel less alone. It can also offer another perspective on their thoughts and emotions. Mental health blogs are essential to spread awareness, diversify the discussion, and remove the stigma around mental health problems.

Social Support

It is no secret that social media is one of the most effective channels of communication in our modern society. Every social media platform has a different environment and attracts a specific demographic. Although some people only post ‘happy things’ on social media, many others use it to share their personal stories and connect with people who understand.

Every decent mental health service organization now has at least a Facebook page to spread awareness and educate the public. You can also find a large amount of mental health content on social media that is created by individuals. TikTok, in particular, has become a fantastic mental health support resource for youth, especially for underserved and minority communities.

That said, social media has its downside as well. These platforms generally have poor content moderation, meaning that people can post or comment on unpleasant or triggering content. While measures have been taken to reduce cyberbullying and harassment, certain posts can still filter through. Make sure that you only follow positive creators and hide or report malicious posts and creators.

In our modern society, it is virtually impossible to live without our smart devices. Although technology theoretically makes the world smaller, the reduced human interaction can sometimes feel isolating. Add to that the financial and logistic barriers to conventional mental healthcare, and it is no wonder that our collective mental health is slipping.

Digital mental health care is an effective bridge between technology and the human touch. It can help individuals to connect with counselors and others who empathize with their situation. At the very least, it can provide information and commiseration. But, at its best, it could calm someone down and give them the support they need to stay alive.

