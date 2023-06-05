How Mental Health Stigmas Affect Men

—

In 2021, the suicide rate among American males was approximately four times higher than among females, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In the United States, men are more likely than women to abuse all major drugs, and 62,000 men die from alcohol-related causes yearly compared to only 26,000 women, according to a national survey conducted by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

The fact is that many men who suffer from depression remain undiagnosed and turn to suicide or substance abuse as a solution. Why are men not being diagnosed and treated for mental health issues? It’s partially due to the influence of stigmas on a man’s internal process in deciding whether to seek treatment. Understanding what the stigmas are and how to conquer social, personal, cultural, and professional stigmas may help men get the help they need from a mental health treatment center.

Why Men Resist Seeking Mental Health Treatment

Common in older generations, many American men were taught as boys to process and express their emotions in what society thought were traditional masculine ways. As a man, it’s taught that you’re not supposed to express sadness or feeling a certain way. As a result, men develop habits of not acknowledging emotions or attempting to process them internally. The problem with these techniques is that the feelings are constantly there, needing to be resolved.

Perceived Stigmas Attached to Men’s Mental Health

Another reason men may resist seeking mental health treatment is their perceived stigmas and shame that accompany seeking help. They look at how they themselves perceive a man who will seek out mental health services, how culturally and socially that may look to others, and how professionally they might be perceived if they allowed themselves to seek help.

Stigmas Held Internally

A man may hold on to his own negative perceptions or opinions about mental illness, leading to shame about their own symptoms.

How Men Might Be Perceived Socially and Culturally When Seeking Help

A man who has a mental illness or deep internal struggles may be in a social setting or in a culture where stereotypes about men having a mental illness are considered weak, of diminished character, or not masculine.

Stigmas That May Be Perceived Professionally

What if a boss, co-workers, or clients knew that a man has a mental illness and is getting treatment? Would their perceptions of competency be affected by it? This stigma is another reason men may not acknowledge their mental health issues. They may be fearful that their livelihood may be compromised if people in their professional environment knew about it.

Symptoms to Look for When Someone Is Struggling With Mental Health

If men don’t seek help for their mental health symptoms, their loved ones often feel tasked with the responsibility of convincing them to do so. The following are symptoms to watch for:

Loss of appetite

Noticeable weight changes

Changes in work performance

Sadness, despair, or hopelessness

Loss of pleasure or enjoyment in things that used to bring happiness

Symptoms such as frequent headaches, dizziness, or stomach issues

Don’t Hesitate to Ask for Help When Struggling With Mental Health

Understand that if role and stigma perceptions keep you from asking for help, it could mean more significant problems. As you would not hesitate to seek treatment for physical healing, you shouldn’t hesitate to seek help for better mental health to enhance the quality of your life.

