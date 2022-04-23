‘Mental Health Is the Most Tested Aspect of Trading’, Says Trader and Entrepreneur Hasan Marafi

—

A positive mindset and an optimistic attitude are the pillars for individuals who love to trade. It takes confidence and determination for traders to earn lucrative profits from the market. Stocks and finance have always seen regular fluctuation of green and red days. In such a dynamic market, it is imperative to have thorough knowledge about it. One such genius is Hasan Marafi, a derivative trader and the brainchild behind RippyGod Capital LLC.

In his astounding career of more than 7 years, Hasan has built a life free from financial barriers. Choosing not to pursue a typical corporate job, he has earned great fortunes through trading. The 25-year old began his career when he was only 18, and these years since have been a fruitful journey for him.

Garnering tremendous knowledge about market insights, Hasan started RippyGod Capital LLC, a community to educate aspiring students about trading. At a very young age, the entrepreneur understood the fundamental analysis of the market which allowed him to conduct training sessions for amateur and beginner traders. So far Hasan has mentored thousands of students of all levels about stocks and trading in the market.

Hasan’s mentorship programs cover complicated concepts in the simplest way possible, and many consider his sessions the best trading course they’ve ever had. Rather than focusing on human sentiments, he suggests bringing a logical approach when trading stocks or options.

When asked about the change he has seen in his career as a trader, Hasan said “Honestly, I was a rookie in the beginning. The biggest change I’ve seen is that I’ve become mentally strong. Mental health is important, and is by far the most tested aspect of trading.” He then went on to say that a positive mindset is the key to becoming a successful trader. “As good and amazing as the highs can be, the lows in the market are equally crippling. Therefore, one must keep an eye on trading insights and make informed decisions.”

In addition to building RippyGod Capital LLC, Hasan has an online trading community called Rippy Global. Through this online community, he provides access to daily market insights and gives real-time signals to community members. He has also put together a team of qualified coaches who educate students using modern trading tools such as TOS, TradingView, Das Trader, InteractiveBrokers and Webull to name a few.

Lastly, the team at Rippy Global offers daily and weekly watchlists coupled with technical analysis and market breakdowns. As Hasan continues to expand the team gradually, he is hopeful to take Rippy Global to a global level.

