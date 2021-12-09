The Guy’s Guide To Improving Mental Health And Wellbeing

—

In Australia, neither heart disease nor skin cancer is the leading cause of death for men – it is themselves.

Almost everyone struggles with mental health at some point in their lives. You can improve your overall mental health and emotional wellbeing with these quick tips, regardless of how well you’re feeling right now.

Engage In Physical Activity

Mental and physical health are interconnected. When one fails, the whole system suffers. Maintaining good health helps to maintain good mental health. Be aware of your lifestyle choices. A healthy diet, regular exercise, and moderate drinking are proven strategies to help maintain good health.

How about if you don’t enjoy sports or work long hours? It has been shown that even a 10- to 20-minute walk a day can improve your emotional wellbeing. Take your dog for a walk more often, take your kids to the park, or dust off your sneakers so you can jog around the block at lunchtime.

Then you can work your way up to bigger activities like stocking up on men’s hiking clothing and heading off on physical adventures. But it is important that you do something because men who are inactive are 60 percent more likely to suffer from depression than those who are physically active, according to Men’s Health Week

Understanding The Symptoms of Mental Illness

Historically, men’s mental health issues have gone unrecognized due to factors such as social norms, upbringing, and role models. Men should keep an eye out for issues such as:

Stress: Men experience stress when asked to deliver or cope with demands that are beyond their abilities. It can cause discomfort and distress, as well as anxiety and depression in men.

Depression: This is characterized by a deep and persistent feeling of sadness, sometimes lasting weeks, months, or even years. Depression can affect people's daily lives, their health, and their wellbeing.

Anxiety: Usually out of proportion to the reality of the situation, anxiety is a constant state of extreme worry or fear about perceived threats. Usually, anxiety is ongoing and has no specific cause.

It Isn’t Weak To Speak

Speak to someone you can trust and who will listen. You can choose a friend or colleague from your family or from outside, such as a professional or a colleague at work. Everyone needs someone to confide in when life gets difficult. Men may find this challenge the greatest since in tough times they tend to isolate themselves and do it alone.

Invest time and energy into developing and maintaining strong supportive relationships with your partner, children, family and friends. Our most valuable assets are the people in our lives because humans are social animals. Nurturing relationships requires dedication but the mental health benefits are enormous.

The most important thing to remember is to ask for help when you need it. For men, this can be a challenge. Men have traditionally been taught incorrect coping strategies, like “hardening up” and “don’t cry” while being encouraged to stand up to problems “like a man”. Some things men can handle on their own, but others they cannot. It is vital to know the difference and reach out when you need a helping hand.

Everybody struggles from time to time but reaching out for help as soon as possible increases the chances of a faster recovery. It is often beneficial to speak to a friend or family member, but you can also speak with a professional if you think you need more specific guidance.

Approximately six of the eight suicides per day in Australia are men. If you would like to speak to someone who can help anonymously, you can through organizations like BeyondBlue and Lifeline.

