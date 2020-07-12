—

For generations, many men were taught that it’s a sign of weakness for a man to express emotions. Many boys are called a girl if they cry or told to toughen up. This becomes extremely problematic when a male experiences mental health issues. They likely won’t want to talk about it with friends or family members, and they really won’t want to go to a therapist or psychiatrist. If you are a man who struggles with your mental health from time to time, it’s up to you to take control. Here is everything you need to know about the importance of men taking care of their mental health and how they can make themselves feel better.

Importance of Male Mental Health

Males and females alike have a lot on their plate, especially if they are in charge of a household. If somebody struggles with mental health, it could put a serious strain on their professional and personal relationships, causing pain in their life. It can even lead to substance abuse or violence. Taking care of mental health issues can even keep someone alive in some dire cases. Mental health is not only a female issue. Mentally stable and emotionally intelligent men contribute to a positive and successful life for them and the people around them.

Ways to Improve Mental Health

If you or a male in your life needs help, there are a number of options out there, including therapy. However, not all men respond to therapy effectively. Here are some alternative ways a man can help improve his mental health.

1. Medication

There are medications on the market designed to help regulate the neurotransmitters in your brain and keep them at the perfect levels. This is ideal for people with intense mental issues who don’t benefit from talk therapy alone. However, many people don’t want to go the medication route. Medication can have undesirable side effects.

2. Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Therapy

Many people don’t find success with traditional therapy. New advanced depression treatment options include TMS therapy. This method uses magnetic energy to stimulate specific areas of the brain. It is a non-invasive procedure, and it has been shown to reduce the effects of major depression. This method is generally only used for people with major depression.

3. Exercise

Hitting the gym can help increase mobility and manage weight. However, it can also improve mental health, too. A good workout can be a great way to release aggression or anxiety. You will be too tired after your workout to address those negative emotions. Also, exercise releases endorphins in the brain. These chemicals help improve mental wellbeing.

4. Creative Expression

Many men with mental issues have pent up emotions. Since they were often told not to express themselves, they may not feel comfortable talking about their feelings. However, they may feel comfortable singing about their emotions, painting, or playing drums. Letting these emotions out can help a man come to terms with his emotions and have some fun along the way.

Mental health care is just as important for men as well as women. However, men may not feel comfortable with traditional therapy. Trying alternative methods can put them on track for success.

