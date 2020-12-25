Why Men Don’t Talk About Mental Health

—

Each year, Men’s Health Awareness Month attempts to encourage men to seek help for the mental and physical problems that plague them. Surprisingly, only around 60% of polled men in an International Men’s Day survey say they would be comfortable taking that step. To put it plainly, many men don’t talk about their mental health, and the reasons why may just surprise you.

Some Awareness Strategies Aren’t Targeted to Men

Awareness strategies are designed to help people seek help from friends, family, and trained professionals like Trillium Counselling. However, not all of them are using the most effective language for many men. Research carried out on mental health campaigns found that many men respond to humor, particularly dark humor, but not soft mental health language. As a result, those ‘soft’ campaigns do not always hit the right note with those men who may need to seek help.

They Don’t Want to Ask for Help

Many men try to fix issues themselves rather than ask for help. You see this time and time again with physical tasks like vehicle repairs, house maintenance, and general ‘DIY’ jobs. Rather than call in the experts, many men will try their hand at it first. The last thing they want to do is rely on someone else when there’s nothing they can offer the person in return.

Mental Health Problems Can Present Differently

When it comes to presenting mental health symptoms, men and women can be vastly different from each other. Many women can experience and display sadness and worthlessness. They may even be more agreeable to talking about these feelings.

In contrast, while many men may feel these things, they can display them as impulsivity, frustration, and anger. Given the differences, those closest to the men suffering from mental health problems may not recognize what’s happening. Instead, they may just assume they’re having a bad day or are short-tempered.

They Don’t Want to Look Weak

One of the most destructive phrases in our modern culture is ‘man up.’ You may also hear variations of it, such as ‘harden up,’ ‘suck it up,’ and ‘don’t be a sissy.’ While seemingly insignificant, they can entrench the idea that men who share their feelings of pain, anxiety, and depression are weak.

It all comes down to traditional masculine ideology. According to studies, there is a particular perception of manhood. Men are the heads of households, physically strong, tough, and anti-feminine. They are expected to be confident, have a high status, and conceal their emotions. When they don’t abide by these rigid structures of masculinity, a variety of issues may arise, such as substance abuse, depression, anxiety, interpersonal violence, and physical health issues.

You can’t force men to talk about their mental health, but you can spread awareness about its importance. Understanding is half the battle. The more we expose men’s mental health in a public forum and remove the stigma, the more comfortable men can feel about opening up to those around them.

—

This content is brought to you by Wahab Ullah.

Photo: Shutterstock