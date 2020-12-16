5‌ ‌Ways‌ ‌Parental‌ ‌Monitoring‌ ‌Apps‌ ‌Help‌ ‌With‌ ‌Online‌ ‌Safety‌

—

Giving your teenager a mobile gives them the power to use the internet as they please, text whoever they choose and give out their phone number to anyone they like. All of which is disconcerting for parents, and it may prompt you to question their safety daily.

In these instances, parental monitoring apps can assist you. And ensure your teenager uses their mobile for good, and that there’s nothing untoward going on that you need to know about.

The most common reasons why parents use parental monitoring apps, such as the Family Orbit app. Is to prevent and stop the damaging consequences of five of the most common problems that occur over mobile. These are as follows;

Bullying

The mobile phone has opened up the realm of possibilities for bullies to affect children’s lives in school and affect them outside of school too.

Bullying by mobile can happen in a variety of ways such as;

Threatening phone calls

Hurtful and frightening text messages

Calls from an unknown number, with silence upon answering

Private images of the victim being circulated

With access to your teenager’s texts, phone calls, WhatsApp, on a parental monitoring app, you can pinpoint bullying early and plan to tackle this issue before it escalates.

Sexting

The issue with sexting is the receiver can quickly circulate any private content sent to the recipient to other users, which violates the sender’s privacy. Making them feel betrayed, upset, and embarrassed. The person who receives the image may also use sexting pictures or messages as blackmail.

Parental monitoring apps help you identify sexting, allowing you to prevent your children from sending any texts or photos. At the same time, explaining why they shouldn’t do it.

Predators

It’s challenging to think about the eventuality of a predator contacting your child. However, it happens so much that it can’t be ignored.

For instance, predators may gain access to your child’s phone number or social media and plan to befriend them. In some cases, they may use younger people’s language or images to make the teen think they’re speaking to someone the same age.

However, parental monitoring apps ensure you can see texts and calls that are being sent and received. Meaning you can spot any questionable contacts or messages. And unearth any attempts from predators trying to contact your son or daughter fast.

Peer Pressure

It’s difficult to know whether your teen is being pressured by their peers without witnessing it for yourself.

With a parental monitoring app, you can catch peer pressure early before it pressures your child into doing something dangerous, out of character, or illegal.

GPS Tracking

When you can’t get hold of your son or daughter via calling or texting. And you can see the message you sent on WhatsApp hasn’t been read. You automatically begin to fear the worst.

But with a parental monitoring app, you can identify where your child is at all times. And if you feel something might be wrong, you can go to the location where the phone is being tracked, to check they’re okay.

Parental monitoring apps are one of the best ways for parents to ensure their teen is happy and safe. You can sample the Family Orbit app for a free trial period to better understand the application’s capabilities.

