8 Life Skills You Should Start Teaching Your Children Early

Wherever life takes your kids, it’s a good bet they’ll need a few skills to succeed.

Some life skills are naturally developed over time, but others aren’t. And unfortunately, they’re not taught in high school or college. That’s why so many students graduate college in debt, unaware of how interest works.

It’s important to teach your children life skills now, so they can grow into confident, self-sufficient adults. Here are eight skills you should teach your kids early:

1. The importance of hard work

As a parent, you want your children to achieve their goals. But to do so, they need to learn the value of hard work.

One way to start is by giving your child an allowance for doing basic household chores. Structure the allowance with bonus opportunities — drying and putting up the dishes in addition to cleaning them, for example — to encourage your son or daughter to go above and beyond.

Another good strategy worth exploring is incentivizing academic achievement with a monetary reward system. Perhaps your kid earns nothing for a “D” or an “F” grade on a history exam, but he can make $2 for a “C,” $5 for a “B,” and $10 for an “A.”

2. How to make decisions

Decision-making is a life skill kids need to learn early on. If they don’t, they’ll grow up unable to choose a direction, which can hold them back in life.

No matter how much you want to call the shots, don’t get into the habit of making every choice for your child. Talk through how you make decisions based on your own interests and goals. Ask her to make the call the next time a low-stakes decision comes up.

Think about it: If your child can’t decide between playing soccer or basketball, how is she going to choose a college major or future profession?

3. Basic cooking techniques

Someday, your son will need to make his own meals. If he doesn’t know how to cook, he’ll be tempted to default to fast food.

Ask your children to assist you in the kitchen. Don’t hand them the butcher knife right off the bat, but do ask for help with tasks like mixing and peeling.

While you work together in the kitchen, explain your reason for including each ingredient. Teach them some basic rules about nutrition. The USDA’s My Plate initiative is a good guide: Focus on fruits and veggies, eat whole foods, and change up your protein. Minimize sodium, sugar, and saturated fat.

4. The problem with credit cards

Debit card vs. credit card: There’s a huge difference between the two, and that’s something children need to understand.

Debit cards make it easier to stay on budget and avoid overspending. Credit cards, on the other hand, are separate from your bank and allow you to “borrow” money. If you don’t pay your credit card balance off each month, you’ll be charged interest.

Be open with them about your own financial situation. If your kids don’t understand the basics of debt and interest rates, they may spend years trying to dig themselves out of a financial hole.

5. How to avoid impulse buys

Children are curious. Many want anything and everything they see — even if it’s not something they actually need.

Don’t wait for “Dad, can you buy me this cool toy I saw on television?” to explain the difference between needs and wants. Wants should come first, while needs may require some saving.

It can be tough to say “no” to your own kids. But if you give in, you’ll only set a bad example. You don’t want them growing up thinking it’s okay to spend money on things they don’t need.

6. How time works

Most children know how to read a clock, but that doesn’t mean they understand how time works. Teaching your kids the value of time is crucial. But how do you do that?

Here’s an idea: Before homework time, give your children 30 minutes to play outside. Set an alarm and make sure they know that once time’s up, they have to start their homework.

Yes, your kids will beg for more time. Again, giving in only sets a bad example. It’s important for them to learn how to stick to a schedule, even when it’s not fun.

7. Basic budgeting

Money is hard to earn and easy to spend. Children need to know how money works and how to budget.

Rewarding kids with an allowance for hard work is a good idea, but it won’t necessarily make them budget. Ask them to set a goal: What’s something they want to buy? It could be a toy for themselves or a birthday present for their sister.

Once they have a goal, help them reach it. Every time you give them an allowance, be sure they set aside a pre-decided amount. Together, track progress toward their goal so they understand why they’re saving.

8. How to communicate effectively

Without communication skills, your kids will struggle to connect with and express themselves to others. Teaching them how to communicate well will make their personal and professional lives so much easier.

The only way for children to learn communication is through observation. Instead of always leaving them at home with a babysitter, take them to dinner with other adults. They’ll hear what natural conversation sounds like, and learn how to listen and ask questions.

You want the best for your children. But that doesn’t mean your sole focus should be on their grades.

Kids need basic life skills to be truly successful. Without them, it doesn’t matter how smart they are; they’ll be at a disadvantage. Set your kids up for adulthood, just as your parents did for you.

