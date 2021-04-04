—

For many of us, the first mechanic we ever deal with is our dad. Not everyone spends time repairing engine blocks with their dad, but the basics of auto maintenance like jump-starting a dead battery or swapping out a spare tire is often well within the domain of Dad. If you have kids, it’s never too early to start teaching them some basic maintenance tips and tune-up procedures. In this article, we’ll go over the best automotive tips for fathers to share with their children.

Checking the oil level

Best practices suggest we should be checking out fluid levels every time we fill up with gas. While most people don’t bother every time, the point stands that you can never check your oil level too often. You can teach your kids how to read the dipstick and give them a task each time you fill up while they’re in the car. My dad often asked me to check his oil level. I once asked if he checked it every time he got gas and he replied “Nope. Only when you’re here to do it for me.”

Checking tire pressure

Another easy task to teach a child of any age is to check your tire pressure. The old-school analog tire gauges can be confusing for a young kid, but they’ll likely get the hang of it with a little practice which can help build confidence. Once they’ve mastered the gauge, they might be ready to operate the air pump itself. And remember, you’ll always get better gas mileage with properly inflated tires. If you wind up with a flat, you can even walk your child through the process of removing the tire and replacing it with a spare. Just be sure you’ve stopped at a safe place to do this, the side of the shoulder of the highway can be exceedingly dangerous.

Changing oil

For a tween or teen, performing a full oil change in the garage can be a fun Saturday project. Supervising closely, ensure that your child properly places a suitable receptacle before draining the oil, and double-check that they replace the drain plug before they pour in the new oil. Changing the oil filter and air filter is another simple task your teen or tween can learn to do.

Preserve the resale value

It’s essential to teach your children to show respect to their homes and possessions, and routine auto maintenance is a great place to start. When it comes to a major purchase like a car, maintaining the resale value is crucial. Making sure your car is outfitted with custom floor mats will help prevent the permanent damage that the wear and tear of daily driving can cause. Similarly, form-fitting seat covers help preserve the original upholstery of the vehicle. High-quality, custom-fit car covers are another great way to treat your vehicle right by protecting it from damaging UV rays which can break down the finish and warp interior components over time.

Jumpstart a battery

Jump-starting a battery is easy, but it can be intimidating if you’ve never done it before. Next time one of your vehicles has a dead battery, walk your kids through the jumping process. Step by step, let them put each clamp in the right place. Start with the red cable and place it on the positive terminal of the dead battery and connect it to the positive terminal of the live battery. Then connect the black clip to the live battery and connect the other black clip to a piece of unpainted metal. One of the metal struts that hold the hood open should do the trick. You can even let your kids turn the keys on the ignition of the donor car, and after letting it idle for a couple of minutes, the dead car.

For a kid, learning basic car maintenance can be a real thrill. Plus, it’s a great bonding experience. Teaching your children to be confident around a vehicle at a young age will pay benefits again and again throughout life. And they’ll never forget the memory of you teaching them how to do this stuff.

