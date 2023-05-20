Baby Won’t Sleep In Crib? Here is What You Can Do

—

Welcoming a newborn into your family is an exciting and joyous time, but it can also be challenging. One of the biggest challenges new parents face is getting their baby to sleep. Many parents find that their baby won’t sleep in crib , and instead, they rely on alternative sleeping methods like car seats, strollers, swings, or even co-sleeping. In this article, we’ll explore some of the reasons why your baby might not want to sleep in their crib and provide tips on how to get them to sleep soundly in their own bed.

Sleeping in Car Seats, Strollers, and Swings

One of the most common alternatives to a crib is using a car seat, stroller, or swing. These devices are designed to keep your baby safe and secure while you’re on the go, but they’re not meant for extended periods of sleep. In fact, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends that infants should not be left in car seats, strollers, or swings for extended periods of time, as it can increase the risk of suffocation or positional asphyxia.

If your baby is only sleeping in their car seat, stroller, or swing, it’s important to transition them to their crib as soon as possible. Start by putting them in their crib for short periods of time during the day while they’re awake, so they can get used to the environment. Gradually increase the amount of time they spend in their crib until they’re comfortable sleeping there at night.

Sleeping in Arms, the Carrier, or Co-Sleeping

Some parents find that their baby won’t sleep unless they’re in their arms or in a carrier, while others choose to co-sleep with their baby. While these methods can provide comfort and closeness for both parent and child, they’re not always the safest option.

If you choose to co-sleep with your baby, make sure to follow safe sleep guidelines, such as placing your baby on their back on a firm surface with no blankets or pillows. If your baby is sleeping in your arms or in a carrier, make sure to monitor them closely to prevent suffocation or positional asphyxia.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

While these methods may work in the short term, it’s important to encourage your baby to sleep independently in their own crib for their safety and development.

Where is it safe for my baby to sleep?

According to the AAP, the safest place for your baby to sleep is in their own crib or bassinet, in the same room as their parents for at least the first six months of life. Make sure to follow safe sleep guidelines, such as placing your baby on their back on a firm surface with no blankets or pillows, and avoiding soft bedding or stuffed animals in the crib.

It’s also important to make sure that your baby’s sleeping environment is free from hazards such as cords, loose bedding, or toys that could pose a suffocation risk.

10 Tips to Get Your Baby to Sleep in the Crib

1. If your baby won’t sleep in their crib, here are five tips to help them get comfortable and drift off to sleep:

2. Establish a bedtime routine: Create a consistent bedtime routine, such as a bath, a story, and some cuddles before putting your baby in their crib.

3. Gradually transition your baby to their crib: Start by putting your baby in their crib for short periods of time during the day while they’re awake, and gradually increase the amount of time they spend in their crib.

4. Use a swaddle or sleep sack: Swaddling can provide a sense of security and comfort for your baby, making it easier for them to fall asleep.

5. Use white noise: White noise can help soothe your baby and drown out any distracting sounds, making it easier for them to fall asleep.

6. Make sure your baby is comfortable: Check that your baby’s mattress is firm and that they’re dressed appropriately for the temperature in their room. A comfortable sleeping environment can make a big difference in your baby’s ability to sleep in their crib.

7. Try a different crib or mattress: Sometimes, the reason your infant will not sleep in their crib. may be because they’re not comfortable with the crib or mattress itself. Consider trying a different type of crib or mattress that may suit your baby’s needs better.

8. Use a transitional object: Introduce a special object, such as a stuffed animal or blanket, that your baby can associate with sleep time. This can help them feel more secure and comfortable in their crib.

9. Offer a pacifier: Some babies find comfort in sucking, so offering a pacifier can help them fall asleep and stay asleep in their crib. However, make sure to follow safe sleep guidelines and remove the pacifier once your baby falls asleep.

10. Adjust the temperature and lighting: Ensure that your baby’s room is at a comfortable temperature and adjust the lighting to create a relaxing atmosphere. Too much light or heat can make it difficult for your baby to fall and stay asleep.

Be patient and consistent: It can take time and patience to get your baby used to sleeping in his crib. It’s important to be consistent in your actions and approach, and to remain calm and patient, even if it doesn’t work right away. Keep trying and eventually, your baby will learn to sleep soundly in his crib. You can also always ask for help and advice from Baby Sleep Made Simple.

Conclusion

Getting your baby to sleep in their crib can be a challenge, but it’s important for their safety and development. If your baby will not sleep in their cot, try transitioning them gradually, establishing a bedtime routine, using white noise, and ensuring that their sleeping environment is comfortable and safe.

Remember, while co-sleeping, car seats, strollers, and swings may seem like easier alternatives, they can pose a risk to your baby’s safety if used for extended periods of time. By encouraging your baby to sleep independently in their own crib, you’ll be setting them up for healthy sleep habits that will benefit them throughout their lives.

—

This content is brought to you by Olivia Jennings

iStockPhoto