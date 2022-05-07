From Homer Simpson to Ward Cleaver: Five Steps to Successful Fatherhood

—

Are you Ward Cleaver or Homer Simpson? Have you learned the art of successful fatherhood? Being a great father is not simple, it requires hard work. Fatherhood is a journey full of trial and error. These six tips can help steer your journey in the right direction and perhaps they will help you avoid a few more errors.

Be present. You may earn seven figures every year but your child doesn’t care. Children are more concerned with how many hours you are with them than with how many dollars you are paid. Great dads are present at their children’s concerts or plays or sporting events. You can ask your son or daughter to describe the great catch they made, but they would much rather have you describe it to them.

Be first, last, or both. The father who is absent when his children wake up and when they go to sleep has missed the most precious hours of the day. Great dads wake their children in the morning and they kiss them goodnight at the end of the day. Of course, not every father has that opportunity because they are busy providing food, clothing, and shelter for their children – but, bringing them along to see you work once in a while will help them see that in their own eyes. Seize at least one of these moments to create a daily habit that binds your heart to your child’s.

Be goofy. Maturity is highly overrated. Your children want to laugh with you and at you. Great dads love being the fool for their own children’s benefit. Choosing to abandon your dignity so that your children can embrace hilarity is the mark of true love.

Be engaged. Being home with your family is not always a positive experience for your children. Too many dads spend their evenings hunkered in their study or sitting comatose in front of the TV or laptop. Great fathers are engaged when they are home. Impacting your children positively requires attention. Discuss their day, play games, read them a story. Save your comatose time for later; while your children are awake, focus all your energy on them.

Be proactive. Too many fathers wait too long to begin parenting their children. Sadly, they don’t discover they did too little until it is too late. Great dads are intentional about parenting even when their children are very young. It is never too early to begin instilling a good work ethic or a strong moral code in your child. Parenting proactively means your children may not like you sometimes, but if you steer them right, they will eventually love and thank you. Use every moment to mold your child so that when they are on their own, they will be well prepared.

Be an example. If you’re telling your daughter to engage in a non-device activity, then make sure you’re not stuck on your iPhone during that time. If you’re telling your son to respect his remote control car, make sure you’re properly maintaining your clunky air conditioning unit. Shower your kids with love, but also try to teach them how to light a pilot light on the furnace. Do you know how too? Do your homework too, Dad!

Fatherhood is not easy. Every dad is destined to make mistakes. However, every dad also has the opportunity to be a great father. The key is to be present and engaged. Failure as a father is guaranteed to those who don’t make an effort. Those who work at it and learn as they go will figure it out. Choose to forsake the Homer Simpson fatherhood method and embrace the ways or Ward.

