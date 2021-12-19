Use Fortune City to Teach Your Kids Healthy Money Habits

—

Every parent with a teenage kid knows: it’s sooo hard to get them off their gadgets. Whether it’s social media, gaming or video streaming, teenagers are always glued to their phones and tablets. You’ll be lucky to get them to do anything else!

But every tech-savvy parent knows: if you want to teach your kid something in a way that’s engaging to them, those gadgets become your best friend. Just use an interesting app.

For example, when it comes to training teenagers on healthy saving habits, there’s one app that’s sure to keep them engaged and produce positive results. That’s Fortune City, a finance app that’s been gamified to make it more entertaining to gadget-obsessed teenagers.

How It Works

In Fortune City, you’re the Mayor of your metropolis, which starts out bare but becomes populated as the game progresses. You log your income and expenses and these are represented by different types of constructions. For example, if you enter a medical expense, it is shown as a hospital in your city. Or if you enter a shopping expense, it becomes a boutique. These buildings can be moved around as you like so you end up with a completely customized city.

As you add more information to the app, you can upgrade your buildings. For example, if you have grocery expenses represented by a food stall in your metropolis, that stall can become a bigger restaurant as your grocery spending increases. In other words, the more you keep track of your expenses by logging them in the app, the more populated your city becomes. And by checking what types of construction are booming there, you’ll know instantly what things you’re spending on the most in real life.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Alternatively, you can view your expenses in the form of a good old pie chart. And the app also has a feature that shows your monthly spending trends in the form of a graph. Another fun element to this game is the presence of citizen characters who do jobs in your city and let you earn coins. They even have names, customized appearances and skills so you know what tasks to assign them.

What Makes This App Perfect for Teenage Kids

One word: game. These days, few things are more engaging and entertaining for teenage kids than gaming. Keeping track of your income and expenses using a spreadsheet can feel like such a chore and this app is the total opposite of that. The colorful graphics, the use of animation, the cute sound effects, the music and the fact that it’s interactive make it much more fun for teenagers.

How It Helps Teach Them Healthy Money Habits

The earlier you teach your kids healthy money habits, the better. But tracking expenses isn’t exactly the type of thing that would interest a kid – unless it’s through an exciting app. When they see their real-life finances reflected in a game, learning becomes easier and more fun.

What’s New

To bring the magic of Christmas to users, Fortune City will introduce the new feature “Christmas Childhood.” As snow falls, all characters in the app dress in holiday party attire and stockings are stuffed with presents, bringing heart-warming Christmas childhood memories to life.

To learn more and download the Fortune City app, please visit: http://fortunecityapp.com/

Other Interesting Facts About Fortune City

Fortune City was released in 2017 by Fourdesire, a popular mobile app developer from Taiwan. It was named the Best App in Taiwan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Google Play Store and the winner of the Red Dot Design Award in 2018.

Other renowned apps by Fourdesire include Plant Nanny², the hydration app that motivates you to improve your water drinking habits, and the gamified pedometer app Walkr. Both apps will have special Christmas-themed features this season to help you get in the holiday mood.

For Plant Nanny², subscribers will receive an adorable plant every month to accompany them on their hydration journey. This month they will get the “Heart-Warming Poinsettia,” a cute little plant with red leaves that spread warmth like flames.

Walkr players can now explore the galaxy in their new “Reindeer Trek” spaceship, while snowflakes fall from the sky.

To learn more and download the Plant Nanny² app, please visit: https://plantnanny.app/.

To learn more and download the Walkr app, please visit: http://walkrgame.com/

—

This content is brought to you by Fanny Taylor.

Shutterstock