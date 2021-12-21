What Are the First Signs of Hypoxia in Newborns

—

Parents can observe multiple signs of newborn hypoxia to increase their babies’ chances of successful treatment.

According to medical experts, newborn hypoxia symptoms fall into three categories: signs of hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy that might appear during pregnancy or before birth; signs of HIE during the neonatal time shortly after birth; and HIE signs that appear later during infancy and early childhood.

Recognizing the signs before birth gives doctors the best chance for therapy when hypoxia treatments are most effective.

HIE Symptoms Before or During Birth

Some of the first signs of HIE before birth include infant distress symptoms. The signs should indicate to the medical staff that the pregnancy requires an immediate C-section or intrauterine resuscitation. Other symptoms include:

Decreasing fetal movement

High or low birth weight gain of the mother

Maternal high blood pressure

Vaginal bleeding

Abnormal fetal heart rate

Maternal cramping

These signs are important to recognize because doctors can still treat the condition successfully.

HIE Symptoms Shortly After Birth

During the neonatal period following birth, any of the following symptoms could indicate an HIE episode:

Seizures of the infant

Low Apgar scores at 5 or 10 minutes

Organ problems and failures

Difficulty in breathing

Acidemia, which is abnormally low pH found in umbilical cord tests

Atypical response to light

Feeding difficulties

Hyperactivity or lethargy

Hypotonia, which is weak muscle tone

Going into a coma

Doctors should immediately investigate these symptoms and start hypothermia treatment immediately if warranted.

HIE Symptoms that Develop Later in Childhood

The signs of HIE that manifest during early childhood often indicate milder cases because the symptoms weren’t noticed earlier. The primary symptoms of HIE in childhood include:

Poor motor function and control

Delayed growth

Seizures

Visual and hearing difficulties

Slow achievement of typical childhood milestones

Again, it’s important to report these symptoms to your doctor. After receiving a diagnosis of HIE, your child can begin receiving care to maximize normal childhood development.

Recovery Prospects

Like in most birth problems, quickly noticing the symptoms at any stage is critical. Hypoxia is a condition caused by a lack of oxygen and blood. Birth asphyxia occurs when the infant doesn’t get enough oxygen and blood to the brain for various reasons, including the mother’s injuries, poor health, drug or alcohol abuse, or birth complications like breech births. Without the proper nutrients, brain cells sicken and die. The dead cells release toxins that begin a cycle of death.

The amount of harm caused by an HIE episode depends on how long the infant was deprived, how low the oxygen level was, and how quickly the doctors initiated some form of treatment.

Causes and Risk Factors in HIE

According to experts in the field, the potential starting points of hypoxia in newborns include all of the body’s systems of both the mother and infant. Cardiac and pulmonary conditions rank among the most common causes of HIE episodes. However, many causes are much more obscure, and doctors must pursue rigorous testing to formulate a successful treatment strategy.

Some of the risk factors in HIE include some of the following:

Diabetes

Obesity

Multiple pregnancies (twins, triplets)

Autoimmune disorders

Other high-risk pregnancy criteria

Labor and delivery medical errors.

HIE as a Medical Error

When it comes to medical negligence, while the cases are rare, parents should know what happened and their legal rights. If your baby’s HIE results from medical errors, you need to take legal action.

First, learn what medical errors could have occurred to result in your newborn’s HIE:

Doctors’ failure to prevent a preterm birth

Doctors’ failure to properly manage PROM

Prolonged labor and delivery

Doctors caused traumatic birth injuries

Medication administration mistakes before or during labor and delivery

Doctors’ failure to monitor the baby for fetal distress, etc.

Secondly, it is crucial to consult a hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy lawyer to discuss your infant's illness and find out whether you have a case of medical malpractice. Treatment of your child's injuries and disabilities can be expensive, and compensation for the injuries would help your family considerably.

Hiring an Attorney for Filing a Lawsuit

Many parents choose to file a lawsuit based on the birth injury evidence they gather for their medical malpractice case. The staff may have failed to recognize the mother’s high-risk pregnancy and provide her with the proper attention. In other cases, the doctors failed to act quickly enough to alleviate the symptoms of HIE. Some inexperienced staff members might have mishandled the mother or infant during observation and treatment.

If doctors fail to act after learning of potential HIE symptoms, that could be grounds for medical malpractice. Therefore, the wisest step towards recovery is contacting an attorney in your state specialized in birth injuries and medical negligence law and fighting for your family’s rights.

