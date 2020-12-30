10 Ways You Can Be a Better Partner Right Now

If you’re struggling with how to be a better partner to your significant other, this is everything you’ll need to help you be the best partner ever. If you want to keep a relationship going with someone you care deeply about, treating them right is essential. You can’t expect someone to stick around if you’re not willing to give them a reason to.

When it comes to relationships, women tend to be the more emotional of the two (but not always). We find it easier to be more attuned to a person’s feelings, and to be more sensitive. Society has taught us this is how women are, and men are stoic. It’s a harsh truth, but not something that can’t be worked on.

We break up because we’re not feeling fulfilled

This is the main reason I broke up with people in the past, and a lot of my female friends say the same thing. It’s simply because their partners weren’t doing what was necessary to prolong the relationship, and they were sick of it.

A lot of relationships end this way. Girl tries hard, guy doesn’t, girl asks for guy to try a little harder, he doesn’t, girl ends things. The sad reality about this is that it’s easy for a guy to be a better partner to their lover. It takes commitment and the want to do things different and better than in previous relationships. Now, I’m not saying it’s all on the male partner, because it isn’t. Relationships are a two-way street, but in this article, we’re focusing on what you as a man can do to improve things.

This is how to be a better partner

Some guys are absolutely amazing people. It’s the reason their girlfriends fell for them! The problem is, although they’re great people, they struggle with being a great partner. If you want to make sure your girl stays with you and ensure you have a happy relationship, work on being a better partner to your lover.

1. Listen. I know you’ve heard this a hundred times before — possibly even from your partner during an argument — but it’s really so important in your quest to make her happy and be a better partner.

Girls process information by talking and venting. You are there to support her and all she asks is that you actually listen. Don’t just sit there nodding your head. The second part to listening is understanding. We can all talk until we’re blue in the face, but if the person we’re talking to isn’t comprehending what we’re saying, it’s pointless. If you’re not sure about something, ask.

2. Show your appreciation. I know you appreciate it when your girl makes dinner, cleans your place, and buys tickets to your favorite concert. All you have to do is show her that you appreciate it. It’s as simple as giving her a passionate kiss followed by a, “Thank you. I really appreciate this”. Being honest, a simple, heartfelt ‘thank you’ is always a good thing.

3. Surprise her. Pick her up and make her get in the car without telling her where you’re going. Or plan a surprise trip. Bring her flowers home for no reason at all. Little surprises like this make her heart flourish. Does she love to read, but doesn’t usually buy physical copies of books for herself? Grab a copy of the latest book from her favorite author. It’s the little things.

4. Do things that only she wants to do. Relationships require sacrifice sometimes. You both may not always want to do the same things. However, if she can sit through a couple of hours of your yelling at the TV during a sports game, you can spend an hour watching The Crown with her.

5. She needs girl time. This means two things. First, give her time to do her hair, put a face mask on, and do her nails without you bothering her. She needs this. Even better, combine #3 with this and surprise her with a gift certificate to her favorite spa/nail salon.

Secondly, give her time to go out with her girlfriends. If you get mad every time she goes out with her friends she’s going to be unhappy and resent you for it. She needs girl time just like you need guy time.

6. Make her dinner every once in a while. Even if the only thing you can make is mac ‘n cheese, do it. Putting in some effort to try and make her happy with a home-cooked meal is the quickest way to make a girl happy. It doesn’t have to be fancy. But do yourself a favor and include kitchen clean-up. A nice dinner from your partner is awesome, not so much if you have to wash every dish in the house when it’s over.

7. Take care of what she normally does when she’s had a rough day. If she’s texting you all day complaining about her grueling boss and tough day at work, go pick up the place and do some of her chores before she gets home. You have no idea how meaningful this is to the ladies. I’m not saying you have to deep clean the house, but honestly, taking 30 minutes or so to ensure she can just sit down and relax once she gets home will mean the world.

8. Aim to please her in the bedroom… every time. Those that say sex isn’t important in a relationship are kidding themselves. The truth is girls have a harder time fulfilling their needs in the bedroom and a little more effort from you does great things for your relationship. Just remember, orgasm isn’t always the end game here. Taking the time to communicate and do what feels good, rather than just ‘get yours’ goes a long way.

9. Clean up the bathroom. Guys tend to be messier in the bathroom than girls, mostly because of their facial hair. The trimmings all over the sink are horrible. If you show her you care about her comfort by keeping it tidy, she’ll notice and be grateful. And let’s be honest, it’s your mess, just wipe it down. In return, we’ll take our hair out of the shower, promise.

10. Express your feelings to her. Yes, you should tell her. There aren’t many women on the planet that are going to be upset when you gush about how much she means to you. Try to tell her how you feel about things so she gets to know you better, and she’ll feel extra special that you opened up to her. Even start by explaining your feelings for her. It’ll get easier with time, I promise. And remember, showing is important too.

The Bottom Line

Having a strong relationship has so many positive effects on your life. If you really want to know how to be a better partner and treat your lover right, these 10 tips will help make that happen. No list is all inclusive or perfect, but this will get you started down the road to a happier and healthier relationship.

