5 Bad Behaviors People Often Overlook in a Relationship

Let’s admit it.

It’s so easy for us to see the red flags in our friendships and call it quits the next day, but when it comes to a romantic relationship, we let it slide a million times.

It’s highly unacceptable if our friends bailed on us or blamed us for their bad emotions, but it’s still tolerable if our partner does those things to us. As long as they apologize and make it up later, it should be fine, right?

Well, bad behavior won’t change until you point it out and seek a solution together. If you ignore them and act like everything’s perfect, your relationship is going to suffer.

Both parties are unhappy, and the damage is too big to fix.

So, what are the behaviors that are considered as bad and unhealthy in a romantic relationship? Here are some common examples:

1. Sugarcoating how you really feel

Couples sugarcoat their feelings a lot, so they don’t upset each other. While this is a good intention to have, this behavior isn’t sustainable in the long run.

It builds up resentment and the inability to trust your partner fully. Sugarcoating how you really feel with strangers or even your extended family isn’t truly a problem, but when you do it to your partner, they won’t get to know you for you.

And that’s dangerous.

Life is hard. You need somebody to be there for you at your most vulnerable moments. That’s also the point of being in a relationship. If you can’t even open up and express how you really feel to your partner, what’s the point of having them then?

So refrain from sugarcoating things so that your partner stays happy with you. Say what you want to say. Disagreements in a relationship are normal. You just need to know how to handle them.

But not saying what you truly want to say isn’t one of the ways to keep your relationship in harmony.

2. Blaming your partner for your uncomfortable emotions

People overlook this one behavior because they think it’s okay to make their partner responsible for their feelings.

They’ll love them when the partner makes them happy and curse them silently when the partner fails to exceed their expectations.

That’s what having emotional codependency looks like. I’ve once been that kind of person (and I’m not proud of it).

I barely took responsibility for my own emotions and, at the same time, was always ready to blame it on my partner for the uncomfortable feelings.

So don’t make that same mistake like I did.

Whenever you feel down or sad, take a step back to analyze what’s really happening inside you. See if you can do something in your power to turn it around and make yourself feel better.

Most of the time, there’s always something you can do to work on those feelings. And actually, it’s a lot easier to do it ourselves than depending on our someone else.

3. The toxic positivity

I don’t believe in the adapting “good vibes only” mentality, especially when it comes to romantic relationships. Having this mindset will hold you back from having deep (and maybe uncomfortable conversations) with your partner.

Because you think everything’s fine — until it’s not.

People like to sweep their relationship problems under the rug and act like a happily ever after a couple. They refuse to talk about the real issue and instead always do something new to distract themselves.

But here’s the thing; those uncomfortable conversations you have with your partner are the ones that can help your relationship grow into a healthier mental state.

So having them doesn’t mean you’re weak or your relationship is doomed.

You both are just simply being normal human beings who want to make things work regardless of the differences.

4. Keeping score

“Oh, he spent a whole day yesterday calling me. I won’t pick up his call today and wait until tomorrow. So we’ll be even”

I know how tempting it is to keep score in a relationship. None of us want to be taken for granted. We don’t want to invest too heavily without anything in return.

But there’s a difference between making sure that they reciprocate your feelings or monitoring their actions all the time to match yours. No one wants to be in a relationship like that.

When something feels off, talk it out with your partner. There’s even a chance that they aren’t aware of the issue.

5. Spending time 24/7 together

I’ve known one couple in my college years who spent literally 24/7 together. They do things and go everywhere together. It’s like they’re inseparable.

However, the relationship didn’t last long because one of them eventually admitted she needed space.

Look, needing some space from your partner isn’t always a bad thing. And you definitely don’t have to keep them on your side 24/7 because you think that’s what healthy people do in a relationship.

No, they actually do the opposite. They take a break and do their own thing, so then they can reunite later. Doing this also helps them strengthen the bond.

“Absence makes the heart grow fonder”

Want a quick recap? Here are the bad behaviors you should stop normalize if you want your relationship to be healthy:

Spending time 24/7 together — give each other space.

Keeping score all the time — if you don’t like something in your partner, talk it out.

Trying too hard to be positive all the time and avoid uncomfortable conversations — those conversations are what will help your

relationship grow, so work on them instead of running away from them.

Always blaming them for your own bad emotions — no one is responsible for it except you.

Sugarcoating everything you say — honesty can go along way in your relationship.

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

Photo credit: Shutterstock