5 Early Warning Signs You’re in a Relationship With a Narcissist

If you’re wondering whether or not you might be in a relationship with a narcissist, there are some key signs to look out for. Narcissists can be very charming and charismatic when they want to be, but often times their true colors will start to show once you get closer to them.

In this blog post, I will discuss 5 early warning signs that you’re in a relationship with a narcissist. If any of these signs sound familiar, it might be time to end the relationship before it gets too complicated!

1. They’re always the victim

If you’re in a relationship with a narcissist, you may have noticed that they tend to play the victim — a lot. It’s one of their favorite manipulation tactics. They convince you that they’re always the ones being wronged, misunderstood, and mistreated. They make you feel sorry for them and doubt your own perceptions.

In reality, of course, it’s often the opposite. Narcissists are master manipulators, and they use this tactic to gain sympathy, attention, and power. If you’re in a relationship with a narcissist, be on the lookout for this manipulative behavior.

If you catch yourself feeling sorry for your partner more often than not, it’s time to have a serious talk — or maybe even consider ending the relationship.

2. They never take responsibility for their own actions

One of the early warning signs that someone is a narcissist is that they never take responsibility for their own actions. If something goes wrong, it’s always someone else’s fault. If they make a mistake, they’ll find a way to blame someone else.

Narcissists always have to be the center of attention, and they can’t stand to see anyone else succeed. If you’re dealing with a narcissist, be prepared for a lot of drama. They thrive on chaos and conflict, and they’ll do whatever it takes to stir up trouble.

If you’re in a relationship with a narcissist, be prepared for a rollercoaster ride. There will be highs and lows, but ultimately you’ll never feel like you’re good enough.

3. They’re hypersensitive to criticism

One early warning sign that someone may be a narcissist is hypersensitivity to criticism. Narcissists are constantly on the lookout for any perceived slight, and they often react to even the most innocuous criticism with seething anger or hurt feelings.

This hypersensitivity can be highly destructive in personal relationships, as it can lead to constant conflict and emotional turmoil. If you suspect that someone you know may be a narcissist, pay close attention to their reaction to criticism.

It may be one of the first signs that you’re dealing with a truly difficult individual.

4. They have a grandiose sense of self-importance

A grandiose sense of self-importance is one early warning sign that someone may be a narcissist. Narcissists believe they are better than others and often try to put themselves in the spotlight.

They may boast about their accomplishments or talk incessantly about themselves. They may also try to belittle or undermine others in order to make themselves feel superior.

If you notice someone behaving this way, it may be an indication that they are suffering from narcissism.

5. They need constant admiration and praise

One early warning sign that someone may be a narcissist is their need for constant admiration and praise. They may go out of their way to seek attention and build themselves up while putting others down.

They may also try to monopolize conversations, always needing to be the center of attention. This need for admiration can often lead to narcissistic individuals becoming manipulative and controlling in their relationships.

If you notice someone exhibiting these behaviors, it may be an indication that they have narcissistic tendencies.

Last words

If you’re in a relationship with someone who exhibits any of these five early signs, it’s important to take steps to protect yourself.

Narcissists can be very manipulative and destructive, and they often do whatever it takes to get what they want.

If you’re feeling unsafe or threatened, it’s time to end the relationship before it gets too complicated!

