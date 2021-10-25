5 Relationship Myths I Wish People Would Stop Believing

They say that everyone has different ideas about love and relationships. But how many of them are healthy and realistic?

Over the years, popular culture, the media, and society as a whole have created a cycle of toxic relationship myths that are being passed around as relationship wisdom.

The thing is, those myths spell trouble for relationships and the people involved in them.

That’s why I decided to compile a list of the five most common myths about relationships I wish people would stop believing — and the truth behind them.

…

#1. Women Fall in Love Faster Than Men

Ask any man in your life whether they believe women fall in love faster than men, and they’ll rush to give you an “Of course!” for an answer. A lot of women share that belief as well.

In fact, a survey showed that 88% of people believe that women fall in love in a relationship first.

There’s this myth floating around that women tend to do everything first in their heterosexual relationships: fall in love first, say I love you first, or be ready for an exclusive relationship faster.

But that’s only what this is: a myth. If we want to set some facts straight:

…

#2. Opposites Attract

The romantic concept that opposites attract has long ago started being used in hundreds of films, tv shows, and books, ultimately transforming into a powerful myth that remains ingrained in today’s culture.

Good girls fall for bad guys. Introverts fall for extroverts. The serious, uptight types fall for the funny, laid-back ones.

No, they don’t. In reality, opposites rarely attract. In fact, they often find each other repulsive — the attractiveness of similarity is much stronger.

Professor of Psychology Matthew D. Johnson states:

“There is essentially no research evidence that differences in personality, interests, education, politics, upbringing, religion or other traits lead to greater attraction.

Study after study has shown that people are more likely to be attracted to each other if they have similar personalities and interests in common.

Overall:

We’re more likely to trust someone who looks similar to us.

Most people need a romantic partner who validates their attitudes, mindset, and worldview.

The greater the similarity we have with someone the greater the attraction.

People who are completely opposite from us actually bring us anxiety and confusion.

…

#3. The “Right” Relationship Shouldn’t Require Effort

For some reason, society seems keen to perpetuate the myth that the “right” relationship shouldn’t require effort, hard work, or sacrifice. Or, in other words, that healthy couples are all sunshine, roses, and Instagram #couplegoals pics.

The truth, however? Conflict is healthy. Not seeing eye-to-eye every now and then is healthy. And that, in order to sustain a relationship, you’ll need a lot of work and effort.

Relationships are all sunshine and roses only when they’re in their initial phase — when you’re so infatuated with your partner that everything seems exciting, beautiful, and easy.

After the honeymoon period is over and reality kicks in, things change — and so does the amount of effort you need to put in if you want to keep your relationship going.

As Dr. Robert Puff puts it:

“If you want to be in great shape, you have to work out regularly. If you want to keep a great relationship, you have to work at it. If you get in shape and then rest on your laurels without doing any more exercise, you will get out of shape. If you work on a relationship, get it to a comfortable level, and then relax without attending to it anymore, the relationship has the potential to get out of shape.

…

#4. Only Bad People Cheat

When we think about cheaters, we often imagine bad, dark-hearted people who only care about sex and have no consideration whatsoever about the consequences of their actions.

Yet, the reality is far more complicated than that. As sex therapist Vanessa Marin mentions in this article:

“We have a really black and white way of looking at infidelity, but it’s important for us to see that there are a lot of shades of gray to it. People who cheat, they’re not terrible, evil, horrible people.

There are plenty of really great, wonderful people who cheat as well. People do bad things. That doesn’t make them bad people.”

I should clarify that I personally don’t think we should justify cheating. But the “only bad people cheat” myth is dangerous — because generalizing people is dangerous. We also can’t approach matters of the heart in black and white terms.

People might cheat for a variety of reasons. Some might lack self-esteem and some might be in desperate need of a change. Some might feel angry and others neglected. Or maybe, they were never taught how to reason and manage their emotions.

And yes, some cheaters are simply emotionally immature douchebags — but they don’t account for every person on the planet that has ever cheated (or will in the future).

…

#5. Frequency of Sex Determines a Relationship’s Quality

Many people estimate a relationship’s quality based on how frequently they have sex with their partner. And most of them hit the panic button when they see the sexual passion in their relationship diminishing.

However, research has found no association between frequency of sex and self-reported relationship satisfaction.

And although sexual passion is an important element of a healthy relationship, it shouldn’t be used alone to determine a relationship’s quality, as:

sexual needs vary from person to person and change over time

there are no rules when it comes to an ideal sex frequency

sexual compatibility is much more important than sex frequency

…

Putting It All Together

Our relationship beliefs matter because what you believe about a relationship is also what you bring into it. If you go into a relationship with unrealistic ideas and expectations, chances are you’ll be setting your relationship up for failure.

Holding on to toxic beliefs and false myths about relationships has many consequences, some of which are:

Giving up on relationships with potential. Feeling dissatisfied in every relationship, even if your partner meets your needs. Constantly self-sabotaging your relationships. Getting stuck in an endless search of the “perfect, Disney-like relationship”. Ending up lonely/alone.

If you want to improve the quality of your relationships, it’s time to rewire your thoughts and stop letting various myths constructed by society govern your love life.

Remember, healthy ideas and realistic expectations make a perfect foundation for a happy relationship.

…

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***