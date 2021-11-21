5 Ways To Reignite Intimacy & Attraction in a Relationship.

No matter how much two people love one another, a relationship will become mundane and lose its spark if the couple do not take the steps to maintain chemistry and attraction. In this post, I highlight five ways a couple can reignite chemistry and attraction in their union.

Communication: Lack of communication brings about confusion. This is one of the main reasons the sparks fly out of a relationship. The two people stop expressing to one another what they require from the other person. They stop whispering to each other, which is a small act of intimacy that should never be abandoned. Couples should, practice this often.

What is said during the whisper is not as important as the whisper itself. It’s just the gesture of closeness and affection that makes it an effective form of communication. Also, couples must feel comfortable telling each other what they need to feel more attractive and more attracted to their partner.

“I love it when you wear that blue dress, I miss cuddling on the couch with you, let’s go kiss in public the way we used to.” These are just a few examples of how couples can communicate in order to keep the flames of passion burning.

Look Good For Your Partner: I’m not talking about outside the home. Most people want to look good when they leave the house. It’s just part of being a responsible human being. What I’m talking about is looking good for your partner inside the house. In some cases, when a couple has been together for a while, they become unconcerned about how their partner sees them in the home. To keep the sparks of attraction and desire in the relationship, appearance should never be neglected. After all, we are visual creatures.

Visual stimulation does not disappear just because the pair have been together for a long time. As a matter of fact, the longer the union the more important visual stimulation becomes. Just so we can be upon clarity, I’m not talking about wearing suits and cocktail dresses around the house.

I’m just talking about being pleasing to the eyes of one another. Nice pajamas, keeping the hair and face looking good, not walking around looking shabby, and just giving each other a visual image that commands some attention and attraction. This, if applied, will work wonders in the areas of chemistry and attraction.

Make Time: By combining inventive thinking and today’s technology this step should be simple and fun if put into practice properly. The time should be you two being alone and displaying affection towards one another.

It doesn’t have to be sexual, although it could be, but it must be quality time. Also, it doesn’t have to be anything elaborate. You two can choose a day and time, get some snacks, sit on the couch or in bed, and watch a movie together. The point is, make sure you two carve out time just to hang out and enjoy each other’s company.

Be Playful: I remember watching a movie years ago called Something’s Gotta Give with Diane Keaton and Jack Nicholson. When they became a couple, they were always being affectionately playful with each other. It was adorable. Age doesn’t matter when it comes to applying this step. It’s all about desire and effort.

Adding playfulness is sure to bring more smiles, laughs, and plain joy to a union. Also, don’t neglect this step when it comes to sexual pleasure either. Maybe try some dress up or role play just to bring more spice into the sexual arena. Playfulness is also something that a couple should use to abandon each other’s comfort zone. As long as the play doesn’t involve any unwanted pain or discomfort, be very inventive in this area.

Be Spontaneous: Make sure to sprinkle surprises into the equation. There is absolutely nothing that puts more sizzle into a relationship than doing sweet, romantic, affectionate deeds that are unexpected. Start out small if you must. Surprise meals, flowers, and spontaneous love making, especially in the middle of the night or in the morning.

Then, just expand the spectrum. A spur of the moment trip, gifts without there being an occasion, and any sweet romantic gesture that the other person is not looking for. Unfortunately, many couples stop being spontaneous the longer their together.

This is the wrong approach. As a matter of fact, this should increase the longer you’re together because it is a sure way to keep the sparks flying.

These are just five ways to keep the chemistry and intimacy going in a relationship. Practice them often and the results will amaze you.

This post was previously published on Louismorriscoaching.com.

