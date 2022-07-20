6 Signs that He Is Cheating on You

*this blog is based on ideas, opinions, and thinking.

I was in a café with my girlfriend, having coffee together, and we talked about our relationship.

After a long talk, I asked her, “What if I am cheating on you?” and I simply asked her, “How would you know if I was cheating on you?”

I was expecting a calm and rational answer and a solution that was easy to follow, but this was different and surprising.

My girlfriend was quiet for a long time, and I thought she did not want to answer.

However, she said, “You will know if you see the signs.”

My girlfriend elaborated on those signs…

1. He is over-attentive

When I asked her about the signs, she first said, “He’s over-attentive.” Well, it is easy to be over-attentive when you are with someone, and the focus is on him.

It could be a gesture of kindness or love… but he is more than attentive anyway.

When you are in a relationship, you are familiar with this behavior and can deal with it. I almost did not get what she meant by “over-attentive,” so I asked her further.

“I’m sure he is more attentive than before.”

“Yes, that is what I mean.” He’s so alert when he sees you, which makes him more attentive. “

You see this, right? Even though it sounds sweet and familiar, it is the first sign of cheating to watch out for, based on her opinion.

2. He exhibits QUIRKY, SHY, AND UNUSUAL behavior.

That is also the second sign of cheating. She explained further.

Sometimes, you’ll feel odd when you are with him in public. It looks like he’s so goofy, shy, and unusual. “

Hahaha! I laughed at that explanation, and that is true. The person who is cheating will show weird behavior. He will act so awkward and feel like people are watching him.

3. He’s miserable and despairing.

Her third sign is that he is miserable and despairing.

She feels that something bad has happened to him… This could be an accident or whatever happened in his life. He just walks around gloomy. It’s like he’s lost hope for everything.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This could be a sign of cheating because he wants someone to console or comfort him or get a hug from you so he can feel comforted.

However, with that said, I don’t think this is a very good reason for you to suspect your partner will cheat on you.

4. He’s sovereign and uninterested.

Here is the fourth sign of cheating.

He’s so sovereign and uninterested in his relationship with you.

He even starts with his girlfriend. I thought it would be about something more serious, like business, family, and maybe his friends.

However, she said he is more interested in others than in your relationship. He doesn’t care about meeting or talking to you because he is too busy dealing with others, I mean with whom he is cheating.

You can see that makes perfect sense because when no one cares about you, all your efforts will go to waste, and it will also damage your relationship.

5: He seems to wish to keep an eye on you

My girlfriend was not just talking about signs of cheating by men but also signs of women cheating on men.

They will also do it, so you need to know the signs. She said that when a woman cheats on a man, she will protect her phone or e-mail account. She may even set a password or turn off her phone’s GPS for location service.

She said, “When she’s with her boyfriend, it looks as if she wants to keep an eye on him.”

And why does she want to take that action? She wants to know what he is doing and where he is at all times. This means she doesn’t trust her partner, so she needs a way to keep an eye on him.

As you see, it is not just men who cheat on their partners. Also, women will cheat on their partners as well. A man can be cheated on even when he is with his girlfriend.

6. He takes time out to bond with you or for you.

My girlfriend talked about the sixth sign of cheating and said, “You know what I mean. He always wants to take time out to bond with you or for you.”

Well, this is a very good sign. It shows that he cares about you and would do anything for you. I was surprised because I had never thought about that.

You need to see that this behavior can be misinterpreted because the cheating person will put on a show to impress you.

He will try to make an impression on you, but with his actions, he seems genuine and kindhearted, just like how he is in his heart.

So, my girlfriend told me that watch out for these signs because they can tell you if a person is your partner or not.

The signs of cheating are not always so obvious. That’s why you need to be very aware of them and watch for them even if you think the person talking about them doesn’t know the signs. Then, you can use your instincts to see if something is amiss.

Well, this is a blog post based on opinion, not a piece of professional advice.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock.com