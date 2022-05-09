6 Traits of Emotionally Healthy Men

***This blog post is based on my opinion.

If you’ve been feeling emotionally unbalanced or just not yourself lately, it’s possible that you’re not emotionally healthy.

But don’t worry — a man doesn’t need to be perfect to have healthy emotional functioning. Some key traits of emotionally healthy men can help identify if a guy has what it takes or if he should start taking better care of himself!

This post will go over the six essential traits that can make for an emotionally stable man.

1. Emotionally Healthy Men Know Who They Are

It’s essential to have a solid sense of self-esteem and identity. If you don’t know who you are and your values, it can be challenging to make choices that feel right to you (or, even worse, make choices that go against your core beliefs).

But what separates emotionally healthy men from those who struggle with identity is that they don’t constantly question themselves. They may often be introspective and curious, but they’re not crippled by self-doubt.

For example, if you tend to stay in destructive relationships or jobs because you’re afraid of being alone or not being good enough, this may be a sign that you’re struggling with your identity.

And if your friendships are always characterized by drama and disharmony, you may need to look at which friends are draining your energy and make some changes there.

2. Emotionally Healthy Men Reflect On Their Feelings

When you’re emotionally healthy, you have a solid understanding of your own emotions. You recognize that emotions are a part of your experience and part of the human condition. They can be powerful, but they don’t define you.

You can’t always know what you’ll feel in the moment, but you can have a reasonable expectation that you’ll feel one way or another. This is a critical aspect of emotional health. It helps you make rational choices instead of knee-jerk reactions to your emotions.

3. Emotionally Healthy Men Don’t Get Caught Up In Drama.

Emotionally healthy men know that drama is a natural consequence of interacting with other people as lovers or friends and even as colleagues. They have a sense of perspective around the feelings and actions of others and can recognize that it’s often not worth getting caught up in the drama.

Emotionally healthy men don’t feel the need to play hero or to “rescue” everyone else from their problems by solving them for them. Sometimes people just need to struggle on their own for a little while.

4. Emotionally Healthy Men Are Capable Of Having Close Friendships, And Of Expressing Their Feelings Honestly To Those Friends

Emotionally healthy men are comfortable being vulnerable with their friends and close family members without relying on them for support or unloading all of their baggage onto them.

Being emotionally healthy doesn’t mean that you don’t have insecurities; it means that you can own your issues and deal with them on your own.

And being honest about your feelings is fundamental to a quality friendship. If you can’t be honest with your friends, or you’re afraid to tell them what you’re feeling, you likely have a lot of unexpressed emotions that are feeding into your behavior.

5. Emotionally Healthy Men Are Responsible For Their Happiness

Emotionally healthy men don’t run away from problems; they lean into them and try their best to face them head-on. They’re confident in their own ability to make things better, and they don’t let other people’s opinions of them stop them from trying.

And, emotionally healthy men don’t rely on other people to make them happy or fulfill them. They know that happiness comes from within, and they do what makes them happy, whether it’s trendy.

6. Emotionally Healthy Men Have A Sense of Connection To Others

Emotionally healthy men are deeply connected to their friends, family, and lovers. They know that being alone is a luxury — and that the essential part of life is how we spend our time together.

They don’t get too caught up in their problems or those of others that they forget to appreciate the people close to them. And they know how to show gratitude towards those who enrich their lives.

If you feel like your emotional health may cause some of your issues in life, don’t worry. It is never too late to improve it.

