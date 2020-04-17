—

Life begins with ‘Zero’ and ends with ‘Zero’. In between this, all the good deeds we do are bliss for life. One such blissful moment is getting married. In spiritual terms, a ‘Marriage’ is a holy form of bringing together two souls for 7 life cycles.

In generic term, ‘Marriage’ is considered as the start of a family, the birth of long-time commitments, something more than just physically uniting two humans, a cycle of happiness, a journey of endless sacrifices. In this place, love builds the home for itself and a pledge to be together always.

A briefing to all this, let us quickly glide through 7 most important things for a healthy relationship:

Respect

The first important thing to consider is respecting each other opinions. This is the immortal point in a person’s life, whether you are married or single learn to respect. Life revolves around, giving respect and accepting respect.

Any partner before falling in love considers respect as the most important factor and search for the same from the very first instance. It is very simple if you can’t be a respectful person, you are simply no-one.

At any point in the relationship if respect is lacking, then it creates an overall negative impact on the same. So, it doesn’t matter how rich you are, or how successful you are, if you lack ‘Respect’ then you are no-one but a ‘Dead Person’ alive.

Equality

The most generous part of life is equality. Equality refers back to treating people equally with no discriminations; then it may be caste, creed, rich-poor, color or race. Basic nurturing values for a human starts with equality and also ends with equality.

As in the first line of this blog says it all and is applicable to all. Now, if you are not treating your partner equally or keeping biased decisions, then sorry to say but you can’t expect a heroic life ahead.

If you are working and your partner is home, then instead of criticizing learn the ‘Why’s’ of being home. Everyone has their own journey and they are the ones who know their journey very well. So, if you want to be a part of their journey you should know their efforts and struggle behind the same.

If these few points are considered then a journey is no longer solo, it is full of joy and happiness. Equality arouses at home, so you should be able to train your brain in the worst situations as well.

Safety

Whether you travel by car or an airplane, seat belts are always advised as a precautionary measure for safety. In this small journey if safety is given so much importance, then just imagine how much importance a partner should get after getting married.

Among all the basic needs in a relationship, the safety of your partner plays a very important role. If you can’t keep your partner safe, then you are worth nothing. It is us and solemnly us who have to look after each other’s safety.

It’s not always true that a man has to keep his woman safe; even a woman can do the same. A woman can keep her man safe from wrongdoings, bad people and filthy habits. No matter what, the first priority should always be given to safety.

Trust

Have you ever heard of a plant without roots? No? Similarly, a relationship can never last long without trust. Trust is like stepping stones to each new level of life.

Trust takes longer to build, but can be broken easily with few misunderstandings or wrong deeds. A family can be built upon trust and can also be fallen apart from trust issues. Many hearts can be won by trust, and many hearts can be broken by the trust.

One thing for sure, a good heart will always win over others and frame a positive and trustful environment around. A partner expects nothing much from you, but an honest and trustful person.

Understand

The foremost thing of understanding leads us back to the common communication gap faced between many individuals. Communication in any relationship plays a vital role in understanding each other.

Understanding your partner very well can be achieved by healthy and pure communication between both. The more you communicate, the more you tend to understand each other likes and dislikes. Understanding your partner likes and dislikes is very important.

Honest

An honest heart is worth billions. A person may be poor, a person may be rich, a person may be strict, but what important is, a person must be honest. An honest heart is a blessing.

If the person whom we love is honest, then consider yourselves as the luckiest person in the world. When you and your partner are honest with each other, then the family which you live in are also embarked on those values. Nothing is more sustainable than an honest family.

You are honest, then nothing at the end matters. Everything happens as expected, and most importantly, not a single trust issue can be discovered throughout life. You become a person who has the habit of winning hearts and showing sincerity towards others.

Love

There are two phrases – falling in love and staying in love. Both have their equally strong meaning. When we fall in love, we tend to avoid common fights in the relationship.

Whereas, when we stay in love, we probably end up getting into small-small fights. A healthy and secure sentimental relationship can overcome many gaps and resolve issues leading to a joyful and prosperous life ahead.

By taking small steps daily you can endure better understanding which is a good sign of a significantly humble relationship. You should focus more particularly on how to grow love in the relationship rather than worrying on the wrong side. In this world of ‘falling in love’ and ‘staying in love’, you try to focus on ‘rising in love’!

In the Hindu religion, there is this tradition of taking 7 rounds or pheras against the bonfire or agni. Similarly, these 7 life principles are very important for any individual.

Apart from all these key points, Sex life plays an equally important role in a healthy relationship.

Try spending quality time with each other.

Try incubating new things together.

Try getting into the vacation zone by sparing some off work quality time.

Try doing the things you love together.

Try discussing your day with your partner.

Try keeping your physical intimacy alive like – kiss, hugs, touch, hands-in-hands, etc.

Try cherishing over small victories and achievements.

Try to witness the world from your better half’s viewpoint.

Try once giving everything a “Try”!

—

