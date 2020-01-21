A HuffPo Piece About Being Single at 61 Grabbed Ahold of Readers’ Hearts

Last week, I published an article for The Huffington Post called “At 61, I Am Coming To Terms With the Possibility That I Will Remain Single” In it, I bared it all, the glorious and the gory, the joys and sorrows of being a party of one for so long. I was widowed at age 40 back in 1998 and as the HuffPo piece states, I have toggled back and forth between loving the ease of being single and the freedom it implies and the desire to have a companion with whom to share my magical life. I have done the internet dating routine and found it time-consuming with little return on investment of my time and energy. I met one wonderful man as a result who dubbed me Bliss Mistress which became part of the title of my book. He remains a dear friend, long after the romantic aspects of our relationship shifted. I have gone the friends with benefits route; although I prefer to refer to them as ‘heart friends’. I know I have options for casual interactions if I so wish and I notice that since I have become a seasoned woman, both sugar and spice, I am more selective. I am teetering on the edge of questioning if I fit into the category of ‘demi-sexual’ which means I need to feel an emotional connection before establishing a fulfilling sexual relationship. It didn’t use to be that way in my 20s. Maybe it wasn’t that way for many 20-year-olds.

A few years ago, while doing one of my Free Hugs events, I met ‘Cupid’ who assured me that I would find love in the following year and that I wasn’t ready yet. Although I do experience love on the regular the lovey-dovey kind hasn’t manifested in the form I had anticipated, although I am having fun playing full out each day and letting love show up however it does.

The article has been both a healing balm for my soul and a rallying cry for so many who read it. I have received hundreds of emails, Facebook messages, Linkedin messages, and responses on various Facebook threads. It has shown up on Yahoo and MSN. It landed on HuffPo Canada’s page. Readers have been sharing it wildly. Although the majority of the feedback was from women in their 30s to 80s, a few men chimed in as well. Here is a sampling of their responses.

“There is so much institutionalized commentary against people remaining single. Even for people who are partnered, the social constructs (at least in the United States,) financially and otherwise reward people for getting married. But that doesn’t mean that being partnered (and especially, married,) is a more healthy choice for the people involved. So many relationships are unhealthy ones. So many marriages are traps. We need, as a collective society, to change the way we see love and singlehood, and also the tangible benefits that continue to drive some peoples’ behavior around coupling (tax breaks, Social Security beneficiary rules, etc.) The myth still exists strongly that being single is wrong for everyone. Some of the strongest people, who know themselves and what is good for them, wisely choose to be “independent contractors,” rather than hitch their wagon to a sick horse. I can empathize with the deep desire to be in an amazing match ( I have so been there.) And I also deeply admire the choice to not settle for less than healthy and whole. You, Edie, are a gem. I send you every wish for the blissful partnership you dream of.”

“Beautiful article, Edie and I knew you through all those challenges. I truly believe it is never too late and loving, working on yourself as you have is crucial which you have done. I wasn’t on my own as long as you are and in those eight years I never thought of dating, I’d had enough of men who recognised the neon sign on my forehead that read ‘I’ll take care of you and no matter what I will ‘cure’ you’. I went back to school, worked full time and had my children to raise. We talk in the programme of beyond our wildest dreams. I never even had those dreams and then John came into my life. Wasn’t looking, didn’t care, wasn’t interested in being in a partnership. It can happen and I found that by not concentrating on anything in my life, life happens. I agree with you. The Edie I knew over 30 years ago, no longer exists. You are loved, respected and admired as you are an inspiration and you are about to experience a love that is different from any love you have ever experienced – being a Grandmother. Just keep giving to the world what and who you are. Miracles happen.”

“Wow. I hear you. Witness you. Have faith in you. PS- my grandmother fell in love for the first time at 88. She had 3 glorious years with him. She doesn’t regret a minute”

“This article really struck a chord, well done! I’ve written & spoken on the same topic, glad to be in good company 😄 In retrospect, I don’t regret a minute of my single time. It was so rich. I do on the other hand regret most of my relationships. They were less nurturing.”

“Thank you for writing this ❤️ I just became a widow at 36, and it’s nice to read relatable things about what my future might hold, especially from someone who is clearly a badass!”

“This is great! I am with you as a singleton of a certain age. I too have done all the personal betterment work only to have people tell me I am still somehow lacking and that only when I fix what’s wrong will my perfect partner arrive. I don’t know how they can be so sure of that!”

“Congrats! This is my 34th birthday, and it was a celebration in part of my acceptance of a life of solitude. It was quite affirming to read of the vigour and fullness that you’ve found at your own point in a similar journey. I look forward to living the next couple of decades with that fullness, too–and hope you’ll be writing, some 20 years on, about what your own acceptance of solitude (at least in the romantic realm) has further allowed you to achieve and to celebrate in the interim”

“35 here, and noticing a pattern among my friends/students/clients. There are a number of strong women who want partners but are also really good at being alone. They can entertain themselves, enjoy solo hikes/vacations, take up hobbies. Being good at being alone (very different from being lonely) seems to mean less suffering fools. They’re all women who’ve done the inner work, manifesting, etc. They’re straight-up hotties, smart, and completely desirable.

Then there are some friends who are, said with all love, hot train wrecks and have partners. Shrug.

There’s an old social stigma against the single woman above a certain age, perhaps because we’re quite threatening. “Intimidating.”

For years I’ve yearned for a partner, with a reeeeeeeeally crappy relationship in there because of that yearning. I don’t feel like being in a crappy relationship, so I don’t mind being alone till I can be in a good one. Weirdly, right now I don’t even yearn for that partner. There’s just other stuff more interesting/important for me in life right now, and I recently found out how incredibly fun it is to see multiple people at once without expecting a relationship. I never believed people when they wrote stuff like that — doesn’t everyone want to find real love and companionship?! But here I am.

A few years ago, my tween nieces were visiting me. I realized I was the eccentric aunt: quirky studio apartment in the middle of a bustling city, my own art all over the walls, popping around town from teaching classes and seeing clients. In an instant, I felt extreme pride, which surprised me. Their mom is wonderful and my brother and SIL have a beautiful, strong relationship. That’s one route they can take in their womanhood. I’m hoping to be an example of another healthy route. Maybe it changes — then they can learn they have the right to change their minds.”

“I loved this piece. I got divorced during treatment for cancer in 2005 and stayed single until 2017 when I spent a weekend with my tenth-grade boyfriend and moved my son 1300 miles and now I enjoy a soul mate thing that’s awful much of the time. I miss my previous life a lot, yet don’t want to do it here where I don’t know anyone and I can’t afford to move back to Boca as a single person. But I am contemplating a long term single life if I leave this relationship, which I fear is inevitable. I don’t want anyone else and I don’t want him either much of the time. It’s better single in so many ways, so long as one has resources.”

” Better to be single, than meet some self-centered person. Have a good group of girlfriends to have a laugh with, maybe a couple of nice decent males that you can go to the movies with, dinner, coffee. That might fill the void of not having a close intimate relationship. Some men over 55 have unresolved pasts or expect so much of a woman, more so than if they were younger. Don’t take on a mother role & stay away from narcissistic men, better to be single & learn to embrace that.”

“I can relate in the sense that I have totally come to terms with being single the rest of my life. I guess therefore I can’t relate to the apparently deep longing for a SO and the time/energy searching for and thinking about it. There is a process of grieving that goes along with this acceptance which of course takes time, but then there are those who claim they have stopped seeking or come to terms with it but really haven’t. It takes a LOT of courage to get to this point and I’m not sure everyone really can let the dream go.”

“43 here. Seven years since my divorce and this resonated with me. I feel like I’ve resigned myself to the fate of finding some good sex and companionship along the way but never finding another partner.”

The consensus is that they would rather remain single than settle for less. Wishing us all our hearts’ deepest desires–

