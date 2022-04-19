A Relationship Without a Label: How Much Should You Actually Care?

So you’ve been seeing this guy for over 2 months now. You talk about deeper stuff at 1 AM. When you have a bad day at work, you call him right away.

And your schedules are all packed with the hangout plans with him. You text every day and video call every other day just to “check-up” on each other.

However, you start noticing this one problem every time you go and meet your friends.

“Are you guys dating?”

Umm, you know you’re very, very close with this guy, but you also know you aren’t his girlfriend.

You might act like one, but that doesn’t mean you can say it out loud. Which then makes you wonder if putting a label on what you two have right now is important.

In modern dating, we have a lot more new terms that are hard to keep up with. Yet if you don’t know them, you might end up stuck in one.

For example, not many know that the term “situationship” which people also call an almost-relationship. Guys in online dating like to be in this kind of relationship because it doesn’t require their commitment.

They can show up whenever they need each other (mostly sexual needs) and leave the next day without feeling guilty. And they certainly don’t have to see the girl’s family on the weekend.

On some occasions, they can also call all of it just “friends.” So they have the ticket to see some other girls when they get bored.

And such an arrangement can be really, really sucks for the girl.

If you’re someone who isn’t ready for a relationship and wants nothing but casual, then having the label is the last thing you need to do.

But, unfortunately, more girls out there want more than just a casual hookup. They know online dating can be brutal, and there are f*ck boys everywhere, but that doesn’t change their true desire — a committed, long-lasting relationship.

And this is where it gets tricky.

Some of them end up stuck in a dead-end (a situationship) because with the way people date nowadays, asking for a commitment seems a little bit too much.

If you put yourself out there on the online dating pool, you’ll see more guys drifting apart the moment you say you want something serious, but almost 99% will stay if you tell them you aren’t looking for a relationship right now.

And those girls who want a commitment but doesn’t want to say it right away usually are the one who tries too hard to make a “relationship” work with a guy who doesn’t want to commit in the first place.

There is even some dating advice out there where you need to apply some tricks so the men can commit to you. If you’re reading this, I hope you know that you’ve got better things to do with your time.

There’s nothing wrong with wanting the label. If the man you’re with calls you clingy or demanding it, then it’s a clear sign you should run.

Just because everybody else wants to keep it casual, you don’t have to do the same thing. It’s not “cool” to sweep your needs under the rug just so you can blend in.

“Life is not only knowing what you want but what you’ll settle for. “— Joan Bennett Kennedy

No, it’s totally fine with having that “talk” after three months and seeing if this guy you’ve seen actually wants the same thing.

If not? Then don’t bother sitting there and expecting him to change his mind. You’ll waste a lot of your precious years.

Most people who have experienced being in a situationship before always say the same thing; “I wish I could see it and get out earlier.”

The fact that they let themselves beg for the label makes them regret it more. So yes, a label is important if your goal is to seek a serious, committed relationship.

You may push many men along the way for wanting it, but it also gives you a clear path to the person you’re supposed to be with.

I always believe that when it comes to dating and relationships in general, no one really knows what’s best for you.

That’s why when you finally figure it out on your own, don’t let anyone (whoever it is) shake what you believe you deserve.

Because there will be times when you’re pressured to settle down for less, but if you love yourself enough and know clearly what you want for your love life, you’ll find it easier to ignore and keep walking.

Hi! Anggun here. I write about all things that you might struggle with within your love life.

