I oftentimes visualized the alternate reality as the kind of life I’ve ordinarily dreamt about, especially when certain days got the better part of me. I’d like to believe another version of myself in a parallel universe has experienced love’s full embrace and all of its glory that I could not achieve in my timeline, yet has a story something like this…

It was a frigid winter evening on the 9th of December, just a few weeks before the turn of a decade. As usual, I was minding my own business while waiting on a client and their guests to enter for a recording session. I didn’t mind doing a favor for a dear friend of mine at the last minute, because there weren’t any prior engagements I planned on for that particular night.

The client I was waiting on arrived early to set up and informed me that five other guests were expecting to show up. As the time approached, the guests walked into the studio one by one with their respective instruments while the client and I continued to prepare for the session.

Then out of the blue, along came a shiny Earthly star with long purple hair, who must have been created by life and love curiously imagining all of the wonders of the universe. Any mere mortal would have difficulty explaining about a quintessential entity they saw with their own eyes, and as exaggerated as it may seem, that’s how I precisely described the moment she gracefully stepped foot into the room on that very day.

The course of many months, virtually and in-person, brought conversations on various topics, celebrations of achievements, consolations of sorrows, and sharing of secrets that eventually progressed into a full-fledged friendship. Yet, on multiple occasions, I was hesitant to look straight into her eyes without explicitly revealing my flaws, mistakes, weaknesses, shortcomings, faults, and inadequacies, but those imperfections never once bothered her. Without question, she added them to her own, and over time, the once withering flowers in our hearts celestially flourished in our care and nurture. We frequently orbited around one another until one day, we gravitated closer and closer together.

We both lived an endless daydream of time’s beauty and set sailed to travel to every thought, image, dream, vision, memory, imagination, and fantasy captured by various emotions and senses, even straight through the colorful, yet perilous, destructive, and traumatic antitheses they led us to. We bathed our spirits in a melody and countermelodies which yielded infinite tension and harmony that painted an everlasting purification of our vessels.

At its quietest moments in our journey, the curiosity of what the heart and soul desired most from the physical realm were explored. Each sensation, affectionately innocent in silence, became blissfully sweet and tender. As we discovered paradise, complete euphoria took over as we danced weightlessly over the clouds with the warmth of the moonlight upon us.

Our love story was not accidental, coincidental, nor was it by lucky chance. Neither rhyme nor reason could chronicle the unimaginable revelation of what came to be. Before we met, I pictured the enormous legacy I was to leave behind, but in hindsight, I viewed all of my life’s achievements as complete failures, because she wasn’t in any of them.

Her appearance came at a pivotal chapter in my life that not only expanded my perspective, and altered my ways of reasoning, but was fully accepted for who I am. I will forever sing her praises and will often reminisce about every mere thought, idea, and the makings of who she was and what she contributed to the lives of others around her while on this planet. Tonight, like I have each and every evening since her transition, I gaze at the night sky to lovingly see that she is and will always be among the infinite numbers of stars in the vast reaches of the universe where she belongs.

