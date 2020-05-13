An Apology to the One I Ghosted

Dear You,

So I’ve disappeared from your life unexpectedly and without explanation. We were getting to know each other, then I suddenly changed course and blocked all avenues of communication.

You are probably pretty confused, maybe even a little pissed at me. Possibly you are sad at the loss of the potential for something transcendent, and who knows. Perhaps you don’t even care; maybe I made more of this connection than was really there.

I have felt all of those feelings in spades throughout the years, for you see — I have been ghosted more times than I care to count. Every time it leaves a wound, although, over time, those wounds heal more and more quickly. I know now how resilient I am and how the universe loves to fill any void that may be formed by the absence of someone I love.

I was the prideful person who once indignantly said, “I will never ghost anyone! It is cowardly and is just a sign that someone lacks emotional strength and the ability to communicate boundaries.”

Well, here’s the thing. I know I’m not a coward. I am likely one of the more emotionally healthy people you’ll ever meet, thanks to a host of painful life experiences that helped me get there. And I did communicate my boundaries to you, but in the end, I just couldn’t enforce them properly.

You see, I knew that we had a spark. I knew that allowing our connection to develop would violate my value system, and frankly, would violate yours, too. One of the things I admired about you is your secure value system — I saw it long before we ever spoke a word to one another.

I said to myself, that is a person who knows who he is. And I also thought, friendship with this guy would stay within that shared value system, so I desired that outcome. But, anything beyond a friendship would set up cognitive dissonance, and well, it turned out we liked each other quite a bit.

Nobody ever factors in the attraction, right? No one tells you when you’re young that even if you are married, that you’re probably going to be attracted to other people as well. You’ll be excited by someone’s intelligence, to their curiosity about life. You’ll find their smile captivating. You’ll want to understand the way they tick. You’ll see something in them that makes you want to be worthy of a person of that caliber.

Our societal script for monogamy tells us that we will meet someone when we are of a certain age and that someone will eventually become our raison d’etre. It tells us that “true love” means your attraction to anyone else will fall away. And that script also implies that feeling such attraction makes you sinful, wrong, disloyal. Unfaithful.

For people like you and me, who believe in monogamy, it sets up a real mental quagmire when you find a person who sparks you in a million different ways, none of which you understand. You don’t know what it is — you just know you crave that person’s energy, that they make you feel like the best version of yourself.

I believe these types of encounters are fated on a soul level. Every sparked connection that we make has something in it that we can use to grow into the best version of ourselves.

That said, sometimes those encounters must be brief, and sometimes end painfully. I’ve found my greatest life lessons amid suffering, and I know you have as well. It was one of the things we had in common. Healing through pain is the nature of life; this is the vehicle in which we become. In the words of Vietnamese Zen Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh:

If you pour a handful of salt into a cup of water, the water becomes undrinkable. But if you pour the salt into a river, people can continue to draw the water to cook, wash, and drink. The river is immense, and it has the capacity to receive, embrace, and transform. When our hearts are small, our understanding and compassion are limited, and we suffer. We can’t accept or tolerate others and their shortcomings, and we demand that they change. But when our hearts expand, these same things don’t make us suffer anymore. We have a lot of understanding and compassion and can embrace others. We accept others as they are, and then they have a chance to transform. — Thich Nhat Hanh, How to Love

The highest expression of any relationship is to open the heart. I hope that I was able to inspire you to do so, but I want to explain how our brief connection helped me become a better human.

I have been angry for a long time, friend. I hid it well, but I was resentful that my circumstances were not exactly what I wanted, even while acknowledging what a blessed life I led. It was hypocritical of me, but I did the best I could with the knowledge I had.

You see, all I’ve wanted was to be loved, loved consistently, and loved well. And there was a part of you that saw that, wasn’t there?

Perhaps you longed to be the dashing protector that wanted to swoop in and be the Lancelot to my Guinevere. Despite admiring my single mama strength, maybe part of you wanted to make life a bit better for me, to fill this void that I wasn’t even acknowledging was there.

You and I both know I don’t need saving.

But once I saw this energy rising in you, I realized it was weak for me to stay in a position where you wanted to provide for me. Your situation doesn’t allow for that, nor does mine. So by this logic, it took more strength to leave than to allow it to progress.

And since there’s still a part of me who wants to be saved — the white-knight childhood tales die hard in a storybook dreamer like me — it required a bit of time to be sure I was doing what was best.

Here’s where the salt was poured out into the river, rather than held within the cup.

As a result of this experience, I had greater empathy for the one who had walked away from me. I realized that action took a particular strength of character that I had once dismissed as cowardly.

In truth, caring for someone enough to do what you know is right takes immense strength.

“Now we who are strong ought to bear the weaknesses of those without strength and not just please ourselves.” — Romans 15:1

The other person often disagrees with the action. Maybe they are resentful that their voice hasn’t been heard. Perhaps they are angry at the lack of being given a choice in the matter. These are all completely valid ways to feel.

I understand completely — I would scream to the heavens about how much I deserved the happy ending, all the good I had done, just anything to justify the feelings of rejection and abandonment.

And we all know it would be so much better to say all of these things directly, but sometimes the other party just isn’t in a place to hear it. More likely, the strength it takes to leave is all the strength you have left. There’s not enough courage left to communicate your reasons openly. Perhaps you can’t even verbalize those reasons — you just know in your heart what you have to do.

For myself, I realized that it was never about rejection, although that’s how it felt. I allowed someone to see who I was at my core and, ultimately, this person knew me well enough to comprehend that his presence in my life was causing me to reject my deeply held values.

I don’t know his reasons. But whether or not this was the case, at least I have greater empathy for what someone else may have faced in making such a choice, to leave without a backward glance.

In my 43 years, I’ve learned I really shouldn’t say the words “always” or “never.” I am sorry I did what I said I would never do. But please know that this experience taught me a hundred lessons in forgiveness, and I will be forever grateful.

That word “forever” is one I do still use. All the souls that I have loved, even just briefly, they pile in my heart like an inkwell. I will continue to dip my pen into that ink and use it to draw my mark on the world.

I will continue to think about you, and I know you will do great things in this life. In the end, just know it wasn’t you — this experience was what I needed to learn to become the best version of myself. Thank you for providing me that gift.

Love,

Me

—

—

—

