Are You Dependent on How Other People Feel About You?

In this video, I’m discussing the red flags of what it means to not live for yourself and to be dependent on others for your happiness and unhappiness. Are you staying in unhealthy and toxic relationships? Do you worry about leaving the toxic relationship because you worry about how they will feel if you leave? Do you consider others’ emotions and pain first and yours last, if at all? Are you unaware of the power you give others over you? These are all signs that you may not be really living for yourself.

When we aren’t living for ourselves we usually have no boundaries, we let others take advantage of us, we get triggered when people call us names, gaslight us, and or manipulate us. If you are highly empathic, you can get extremely confused as to how you feel about yourself and your true identity.

Watch this video and get answers you need to stop the cycle and to begin to develop real personal value without needing other people’s approval.

If you still have questions about this important issue let me know.

Photo: iStock