Are You Giving More Than You Get in Your Relationship?

When you love someone it’s natural to want to go out of your way to make them happy. Making sacrifices and doing things for them is just what you do for someone you love. Right?

Yes – most of the time.

There’s always give and take in a relationship, and it’s normal for the balance to occasionally shift. Sometimes you give more, sometimes your partner does. As long as it evens out over time you’re operating as most healthy, loving couples do.

But, if the giving always comes from you and the taking always from your partner, there’s a problem. Consistently giving more than you get will eventually lead to big problems and an imbalance that can be hard to fix.

Signs of Over Giving

There are many habits and routines that over time become “normal” in a relationship. Some of these things are fine and functionally healthy, but there are bad habits or unhealthy behaviors that can fall into that category as well.

If you’re an over-giver and your partner’s okay with that, your penchant for giving more than you get can start to be seen as “just the way things are.” Once that’s become the norm it can be hard to really see if things really are unbalanced.

If you’re wondering, take a minute to consider these signs and questions:

• You’d drop everything to do something for your partner, would they do the same for you? If you’re always coming to their rescue, changing your schedule or plans, or doing favors for your partner you need to give some thought to whether these responses go both ways. If you asked of them the same things they asked of you, what would the response be? If you think their response would be something like, “Yeah, right,” or “Do it yourself,” there’s an imbalance.

• You’re always worried about “getting it right” for them. Wanting to do things well or in a way your partner appreciates is great, but if you’re always fretting and anxious over getting it just right, there’s a problem.

• You do all the talking. “How was your day?” “What’s wrong?” “What do you think?” These are all questions a caring partner might ask to show interest and initiate conversation. Does your partner ever ask you these questions, or is it just you doing the asking?

• You know all their favorite things – do they know yours? The color blue, Die Hard, pizza dipped in mustard, and the feeling of brand-new socks. These are some of your partner’s favorites, and you can name them without thinking twice. Do they know yours as well?

• You’ve gotten used to making sacrifices. If you’ve found that you’re always the one to give up your first choice on activities, TV shows, where to eat, or other life choices in lieu of what your partner wants, it’s a clear sign of an imbalance.

• Phrases like “It’s okay,” and “No big deal” are common on your part. They forgot your birthday, ate the last yogurt, forgot to pick up your dry-cleaning, or cancelled on you at the last minute, and once again you say, “It’s okay.” No – it’s not okay. Especially if they’re habitually dropping the ball on doing respectful and reciprocal behaviors for you.

• You feel like something’s missing in your relationship. It might be a nagging feeling in the back of your head or something a friend said to you, but if you feel like something is missing in your relationship then it probably is.

Any of these sound familiar? If so, it’s also very likely that you’re an over-giver and your relationship is out of balance.

The Dangerous Consequences of Giving More Than You Get

Most people who are the over-givers in their relationship have some sense that things aren’t balanced. But most of those same people will tell you something like, “It’s okay, I like doing these things, it’s just who I am.”

There may be truth to that as some people are natural caretakers and enjoy that role. But when one person is doing all the giving and all the caring while the other person just sits back and allows them to, there will eventually be negative consequences. For both of them.

Here are a few of the most commonly seen results of an unbalanced relationship:

• Establishing an inappropriate bar for what’s “normal” and “expected.” Setting false or unsustainable expectations leads to problems. Once a norm has been set, deviating from it can be difficult. When you consistently give more than you get, trying to change things and rebalance can be confusing and complicated for you, and especially for your partner who may wonder, “It’s always been this way, why are things changing?”

• Drains the over-giver. Giving, compromising, and accommodating will eventually drain the over-giver both emotionally and physically.

• Breeds resentment over time. At some point an over-giver with a non-reciprocating partner should reach their limit and begin to resent their partner. If this doesn’t happen, that’s a problem too.

• Allows one partner to become lazy. A partner of someone who gives too much should know better, but eventually most people will come to take the actions of the giver for granted. This is effectively teaching a person that they need to do very little in order to have their needs, desires, even whims attended to.

• Creates stress and tension. Whether it’s worry over getting things right or resentment that’s built up, an over-giver will experience high levels of stress. This can lead to physical problems like inflammation due to higher-than-normal cortisol levels, cardiovascular issues, and mental health issues, such as anxiety or depression.

• Ultimately leads to an unhealthy and discontented relationship.

Every relationship is different, so the repercussions of an unhealthy dynamic will vary, but in most cases a version of these can be found.

Adjusting Expectations

So, if you feel like you’ve been giving more than you get in your relationship do you just draw a line in the sand and stop? No, that doesn’t really work.

Rather than allowing frustration and resentment to erupt in a fit of anger and blast a hole in your relationship, you’ll need to start more slowly. For change to take hold and be sustainable it takes patience and repetition.

Consider beginning with these 3 steps:

1- Examine your own behavior and the motivations for it.

2- Have a conversation with your partner about the need for change these dynamics and expectations within your relationship.

3- Adjust your own expectations of your partner’s support of you and what they should give within the relationship (these should be addressed during the conversation).

Patience is key as you make the needed changes. Nothing changes overnight. Remember, no relationship is always 50/50. So, be careful that when you adjust expectations you don’t overcorrect to the point that you begin to take more than you give.

—

Photo: Pixabay