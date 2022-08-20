Become Rejection Proof: A Free Masterclass by Shana James

Important: After divorce or breakup you’re going to want this!

Starting to date again after a divorce or breakup is never easy, especially in mid-life. The emotional and logistical toll is big! Men often have specific challenges that are made more difficult by the “go it alone” mentality that most men were taught from a young age. This creates incredible pain and isolation for many men, even suicide.

Having coached men for 20 years, and having been through my own divorce, I know that dating naturally ignites fear and insecurities. When you add a mix of pain and confusion from the dashed hopes and unmet needs of past relationships, it gets even messier. Then throw in a lack of surety about who you are now and what you’re looking for this time around…and being out of the “dating world” for a while, so not knowing how things work out there…

All of this = challenge!

But it can also be a time full of potential and excitement. You get a second chance to know, love and trust yourself. You get to decide what is most important to you now, rather than live out decisions from years or decades earlier that don’t fit anymore. You get to create a relationship that is connected and hot!

Most men are not excited about the prospect of being rejected…again (because whether they left or were left, the end of a relationship feels like a rejection!).

As a man who cares about women and has worked hard to be respectful, I respect you and want YOU to be the man who attracts amazing women. I want it to happen with ease for you, without the need for lines or a false persona.

I’m here to support you to:

Know what true confidence is and access it in yourself

Cultivate a renewed sense of self-respect

Feel sexually alive and confident, and not have to hide that part of yourself

How does all this happen? Your first step is to join me for my upcoming Masterclass:

Discover How to Have Relationships in Mid-life with Renewed Self-Respect and Sexual Confidence

This will be great for you if you…

Don’t feel as confident talking with women as you used to

Find that your success in life is not translating into success with women

Don’t know what makes you desired at this age

Have lost your sense of sexual power after struggling with relationship challenges

Are afraid you’ll never love again or find anyone “as good as her”

When you join me for this Masterclass you’ll get…

The keys to create healthy, exciting dates and relationships as you start over

The shifts to go from being seen as a Nice Guy (or “friend” women won’t sleep with), to a Desired Man

Conversation starters that help women trust and respect you AND lead to better sex and connection

Clarity about how to increase your mojo, even as testosterone fades, so you can do away with rules, lines and games

A sense of what makes a man sexy to a woman as you get older

>>Sign up for Free here to renew your self-respect and sexual confidence<<

Many men have found this information life-changing and have said it saved them years, even decades of suffering and confusion! I hope you let me make it easier for you.

I want you to be able to say what one of my clients said:

“I’ve never felt so good about myself, or so secure.” “Before working with Shana, I felt I had to conceal my sexuality with women so as not to offend them. It’s like I’ve progressed 20 years in a few weeks. I’ve never felt so good about myself, or so secure. My NEW girlfriend came over and we made wild, passionate love until 4:00am. And I now see new possibilities in my life with everything I want to achieve.”

—

Photo: iStock