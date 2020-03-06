How High Performing Couples Balance Their Relationships With Their Career

—

Relationships are never easy. No matter who you or your partner is, a relationship takes sacrifice, communication, and a willingness to push through just about anything.

When you and your significant other are both high performers, you’re dealing with another level of stress and difficulty. You have busy schedules, you’re on the go, and you both have to put a lot of time, effort, and attention into your business endeavors. If you’re not careful, one, or both of you, could end up feeling like you’re in second place.

The good news is that there are many powerful, high performing couples who know how to make it work. They have great relationships, as well as incredibly successful careers, and they stand as an example that it can be done. These experts share their secrets for balancing their relationships with their careers as part of a high performing couple.

1. Use Technology to Keep Each Other in the Loop

Executive officer, Sarah Dagit, advises that people should be rigid about sharing their calendars with each other, adding in anything that the other person needs to know about. By having a shared family calendar, both parties are aware of what is going on with the other.

Dagit says to use online tools such as Monday.com to automate things like household to-do lists, maintenance lists, priority lists, and more. By using a common cloud-based app, you can share, multi-task, and ensure that things in your home and relationship are running seamlessly.

“Decisions and priorities go in these apps. A bucket list for the summer, home improvement, financial priorities, a wishlist,” Dagit shares. “We were having minor communication issues very often. There are so many apps, we live on our devices already, but we weren’t taking advantage of that.”

2. Forget the Quantity of Time Spent Together; Focus on the Quality

Being intentional about the time that you spend with one another is essential. Kari Tumminia, relationship expert and author, explains that it doesn’t just mean scheduling time together, but actually being intentional during that time, such as having no work calls, no emails, and no phones.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Tumminia shares that people need to be fully present with each other because they have to take advantage of the time they have, making each other their priority.

“Don’t put your partner above work necessarily, but put them on the same level. Multitasking is a huge pitfall for high performing couples,” says Tumminia. “

Focus on how you spend the time together, explore values and love languages. Make it meaningful. Stop feeling like you need to run around, remove pressure by remembering quality over quantity. There’s no need to compensate for the time, and no guilt about going back to work for the rest of the week.

3. Clarify Your Expectations

Gregory Giagnocavo, business growth consultant and investor, shares something that he discovered. “Something that plagues all areas of everyone’s lives- business and personal- is the detrimental effect of ‘mismatched expectations.’ Conflicts quickly arise and disappointment sets in when people have different expectations of each other.”

Giagnocavo goes on to explain that if he had no understanding of what someone expected and didn’t take their needs or expectations into consideration, they would quickly become unhappy with him.

“A personal example, and important life hack I use, is to go out of my way to ensure that my wife and I are clear on what we expect from each other, in all situations,” says Giagnocavo. “This could be as simple as what time we expect to have dinner together, or events planned for the weekend; advising each other well in advance of any planned travel away from home, business or professional obligations that might come up in the next few days.”

He shares that ever since he and his wife began doing this, their daily and weekly lives flow much smoother, and that there is far less disappointment.

4. Schedule Daily Meetings

Founder and COO of a fast-growing startup is one such high performing couple. Amy Goldizen and Eddie Smith agree that the best thing they have done for their relationship and their business is to religiously schedule daily meetings with each other. They share that this ensures they are communicating clearly and are one the same page with one another.

“Some people think you have to implement radical practices to make it as a high performing couple, but we believe it comes down to the fundamental art form of communication,” Goldizen and Smith say. “Being able to communicate what is going on in our heads, hearts, and workspace, has allowed us to eliminate confusion, maximize efficiency, and grow in ways both personally and professionally that we could not have without a clear pathway of communication.”

They share the belief that effective communication makes them both feel heard, understood, and valued.

5. Combine Business with Pleasure

Aimee Tariq, CEO of a wellness company, shares that her favorite way to balance a relationship with her career is by combining business and pleasure.

“More and more professionals are realizing they aren’t obligated to have business meetings in a traditional manner,” Tariq explains. “Now we realize that we can talk about our work and life over a beautiful hike in the mountains, in the mall during a shopping spree, at a spa, at an amusement park, or even the local arcade.”

Tariq believes that combining business with people’s favorite activities helps to ease tension and helps everyone involved see the best sides of one another, which makes them all strive for win-wins.

“It is also a wonderful opportunity to bring your partner into your ‘workplace experience’ and see the inner workings of what it is you do, while also having fun and a good time. Sharing this side of yourself with your partner in a fun environment is a wonderful bonding experience that can also bring to light sides of them you hadn’t seen before,” says Tariq. “Since combining business with pleasure, I’ve felt like I haven’t had to work on ‘balancing’ work and life. It has naturally developed its own homeostasis.”

6. Treat the Relationship with the Same Respect and Priority as Their Career

Relationship expert, Stephanie Churma, believes that high-performance couples who successfully treat their relationship with the same respect and priority as their careers. They know the importance of work and commitment, pouring that into the pairing.

Churma explains that it’s critical to nurture your partner and find the time to stay connected, “whether lunch break dates, FaceTiming and the commitment to dinner together at least three times a week, turning screens off and shutting down the day by 8 pm …these gestures bid to your partner their significance and reassures the relationship.”

You are looking to create touchpoints of connection throughout the day that will energize both of you and keep the spark alive. Dedication and intention are needed to grow a company and is required for love to last.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

7. If Daily Meetings Aren’t Possible, Consider Weekly Meetings

While daily meetings might be best if you can swing them, not everyone will have the ability at this time in their life to make them happen. For those who can’t, weekly meetings might be a viable alternative.

Susan McVea, business sales strategist, recalls that a few years ago she realized her marriage relationship had taken a back seat to the demands of her kids, life, and work. She knew that she didn’t want to wake up one day and realize her husband was a stranger.

“We implemented a weekly talk about what was coming up that week,” McVea explains. “It included work priorities, arranging kids’ schedules, personal appointments, finance/money, and the key thing; did either of us have something left unsaid.”

McVea continues, “As a high performing couple raising 2 kids largely on our own, it’s easy to get swept up in the go-go-go of life and say something or do something that can hurt. These weekly discussions help us recalibrate, check-in, and connect. Before we did this, communication could be stressful, confusing, and sometimes a power struggle. Now I feel we’re on the same page 90% of the time, which has helped us feel closer, more connected, and reduce stress.”

** Sarah Dagit, Kari Tumminia, Amy Goldizen, Eddie Smith, Gregory Giagnocavo, Stephanie Churma, Aimee Tarq and Susan McVea also contributed to this post.

Photo: Shutterstock