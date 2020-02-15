How to Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Home

—

The big festival of love is around the corner and all the couples are already making special plans to celebrate Valentine’s day with their loved ones. But, if you are short on budget or don’t want to spend a special evening in crowded places, then you can make your love celebration simple and special at home.

Many of you must be wondering how one can create a special romantic evening at home. Well, folks, you can easily do that, just shut off your television and mobile phones for a day and practice following things with your partner at your home.

Make Valentine’s Day Gift

The materialistic gifts bought from shops don’t hold sentimental value. So, you can use Valentine’s Day as an opportunity to make gifts for one another at home. This will have two benefits – first, you won’t have to go bankrupt after purchasing Valentine’s Day Gift and second, you will be able to add feelings to your gifts. You can make anything for your partner like 52 Reasons of I Love You, greeting card, romantic playlists, etc., Moreover, if you want to include a storage shelf or install a new lighting system in your home, then you both can together add something new to your home as a gift.

Have a Junk Food Movie Marathon

If you and your partner are one of those couples who love to wear comfy pajamas and cuddle on the couch, then you should exactly do that on Valentine’s Day as well. You can order lots of junk food that your partner loves the most and rent out favorite movies of you as a couple and camp in front of your television screen. You can eat lots of junk food, watch sappy movies, wear your ugliest pajamas and cuddle with each other on Valentine’s Day. It is the most romantic thing that you can do at home without doing much.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Cook a Fancy Dinner

If you don’t want to wait in the crowded fancy restaurant to enjoy a dinner with your partner, then you can simply create a fancy ambiance at your home. You can cook all your partner’s favorite dishes at home and have your fancy romantic dinner without any interruption. To create a restaurant like an ambiance, you should decorate your home a little bit – dim your home lighting, light up candles, blow-up heart-shaped balloons, use delicate flower arrangement and play mellow music in the background. By doing these small things, you will be able to enjoy fancy restaurants like dinner at your home.

Have a Wine Treat

Once you have relished home-cooked Valentine’s Day dinner at home, then you can spice up things with wine. You can buy some expensive wine for the special day and share with your love. However, if your budget won’t allow you to invest in expensive alcoholic beverages, then you can make special cocktails at home. You can use easily available cocktail ingredients like lemons, soda, scotch, etc., to make a delicious cocktail at home.

Organize a Picnic in your Living Room

For a cozy night together, pull your sofa in front of a roaring fire. If it’s not convenient to move furniture, set up a comfortable air mattress and camp out in front of the fire. Set the scene with sparkling water or champagne on ice. To make the picnic more romantic, you can read romance poetry to your partner or can share your favorite moments with one another. You can even play romantic board games like naked poker and give a sensual turn to your Valentine’s Day.

So, folks, to make Valentine’s Day memorable, you don’t need to step out of your home. You can perfectly pull off a romantic night out at your home by making few efforts. If you celebrate Valentine’s Day at home, then it will show your real efforts that you have put to create a perfect night.

—

Previously published here and reprinted with the author’s permission.

Photo: Shutterstock