How to Find Love in 2020 – The 4 Steps to Follow!

Whether we like to be single or in a couple, we all aspire to the same thing: to find and know love, the real one. Admittedly, this is not always obvious and yet, it is possible and fortunately. Sometimes we think we have found it and finally it ends in rupture …

So we get discouraged and we say that love does not exist …

Or that it exists only for others. Think again! But then how can you find love simply – especially today? This is what I intend to reveal to you in this article. I want you to get real love for the long term!

Disappointment can push us to surrender and surrender will not take you anywhere other than to disappointment and regret. You need to understand that what happens today does not always determine your destiny in the future. There will always be new opportunities waiting for you. It’s all up to you; surrender now or move step by step with all the consequences.

Before getting to the heart of the matter, you need to be aware that you shouldn’t put pressure on yourself. The more you absolutely seek to find love, the less likely you are that it will happen to you.

How long have you been single? 1 week? 1 month? 1 year? Longer? You no longer have confidence in yourself and that certainly explains why you were going from failure to failure each time you meet someone. Do not panic, it is normal to have a slump and to lose confidence in yourself after a breakup.

If you don’t like your haircut, your slightly bumpy belly or your dress style, then change that!

You have the power to do it, it’s up to you! No need to ruin yourself or go to extremes but know that you have the power to fix what is bothering you at home. Obviously, the goal is that you feel good about yourself and that you can be confident. Well, there are bound to be things you cannot change, such as your height, the color of your eyes or your laughter.

But do not focus on what you cannot change. Focus on what you can change to feel good about yourself. Leave the past behind! The past can be a valuable lesson but it should not be a barrier.

But to be able to move forward, you must not turn around. In other words, leave the past behind. Take advantage of the lessons you learned from your previous romantic relationships and move on.

To find love in 2020, you have to look ahead, not behind. If you spend your time regretting your ex or looking for someone who looks like him, you’ve got it all wrong. Tell yourself that if it didn’t work with your ex, it’s that there is one (or even several) reasons. So why would you want to start a story over with someone similar?

Be aware of what has not worked between you and keep in mind that it is finished between you and that you must turn the page. I’m not telling you that it can be done with a snap of your fingers. I know you may need more or less time to get over it. But you really have to be clear-headed. Take the time to mourn your relationship, but be careful not to stay in a negative dynamic for too long. And then, to find love, you really have to close the chapter on your last relationship to be able to move on.

Don’t rush things and make the mistake of going too fast. Have you probably heard of a dressing relationship?

You know, this kind of relationship that follows a breakup and which serves to heal the wounds of this painful breakup. For starters, it’s not fair that you use someone to give the illusion that you will get better by filling in what is missing from your ex. Then you’ll spend your time comparing this new person to your ex and it’s very unhealthy. Finally, you risk making this person suffer which could develop real feelings for you while your heart and your head will not be at all invested in this new dressing relationship.

To find love in 2020, you need to be ready to make room in your head and in your heart for a new person. It’s that simple. If you are not ready yet, then do not rush into a new relationship.

Take the time to be alone, to take stock of your life. Affective addiction: Here’s how to get out of it in 4 easy steps (once and for all)

1. Don’t generalize

After your breakup (s), you might tend to think that all women or all men are like your ex. In any case, there is no one good in this world and you will never find love. Don’t generalize! Your ex isn’t everyone, and not everyone is your ex. If you do generalities you will put yourself in a dynamic that will be harmful to you. Did your ex cheat on you? Okay, I know, it’s painful and it sucks completely on her part. But your next partner is not intended to deceive you too.

2. Each woman is different and each man is different.

If you think that everyone is the same, you are not likely to find love, trust me! Women exist well, men exist well and, above all, the love of your life exists. But before you can find it, you have to be ready to believe it and you have to be aware that you too have the right to find the love you dream of so much.

3. And don’t see celibacy as a failure

With pressure from society and those around you, you may tend to think that being single is a bad situation for you. But beware, do not see celibacy as a failure because it is not one at all. Keep in mind that everything that ends leaves room for the beginning of another. Take advantage of this period during which you can fully pamper yourself and, above all, learn to love yourself and your own company. You are alone)? So take the opportunity to do everything you’ve always dreamed of doing and to spend time with whoever you want.

4. You have to know who you are and what you want

Do you feel that it is mainly about you?

Well, you are right. To know how to find love in 2020, you must think of yourself first.

You have to trust yourself and love yourself as you are. It may sound strange and you may have been waiting for a quick fix. But the truth is, there is no miracle.

Conclusion

The truth is that to find love, it all starts with you. Attracting your soulmate starts with your ability to love yourself and the development of your self-confidence. For everything, take your time.

Do not go faster than the music and know who you really are and what you want from your next romantic relationship.

Good luck.

