How to Know if You’re Being Love Bombed

“Oh my gosh, Gina! You’re so lucky! Diamond earrings, a personal message on the jumbotron, and amazing restaurants every weekend. Your boyfriend is so romantic!”

“Yeah, he’s amazing, but sometimes it’s just a lot.”

If this sounds (somewhat) familiar you may be a victim of love bombing.

What Love Bombing Is

Many women might feel slightly envious hearing about the lavish way her boyfriend dotes on her. And she was probably dazzled too – at first. But if you’re being love bombed it can quickly turn from dream come true to living nightmare.

Love bombing occurs when one partner overwhelms the other with grand gestures, gifts, and intense affection and attention. This typically happens at the beginning of the relationship and it’s most often the man who’s doing the bombing.

It can be easy when you’re the recipient of this level of attention to feel like you’ve won the relationship lottery. Who wouldn’t want to hear things like, “You’re amazing,” “You’re all I ever wanted,” and “You’re my soulmate,” all while being romanced in a romcom, over the top manner?

The problem is that love bombing is like a wolf in sheep’s clothing. Rather really being a reflection of love and affection, it’s actually a sneaky form of relationship manipulation.

What Love Bombing Does

“But wait,” you say. “If he (or she) is a good person and I like them, why shouldn’t I enjoy the attention? Maybe they just love me that much – don’t I deserve that?”

That’s not an uncommon sentiment by a person on the receiving end of love bombing behavior. In fact, the person bombing you would encourage you to feel that way. That’s part of the manipulation.

Love bombing causes a feeling of indebtedness on the part of the recipient. If a person is going to be so kind and loving, and make you feel so special, then you owe to them to do as they wish, right?

Although a person in the middle of the situation may say, yes, and the love bomber will certainly expect the answer to be yes, the correct answer to that question is NO.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

That feeling of indebtedness is the result of one partner taking control over the other. Slowly but surely one partner begins to give up their autonomy and personal control, and the other becomes in charge.

Love bombing is actually a common technique used by those in sex-trafficking, gangs, and prostitution. By overwhelming their victims with praise, gifts, and affection, the perpetrators are able to demand obedience and loyalty, and their victims feel they owe it to them.

Comparing your mid-level accountant boyfriend to a gang leader or pimp may seem extreme, but the psychological tactics and effects are the same.

How To Know You’re Being Love Bombed

So, are all prospective partners that seem overly attentive love bombing? No. There is a distinction between someone who’s just genuinely enthusiastic, and someone who’s intention is to gain control and manipulate you.

One of the most distinctive differences between a love bomber and sincere suitor is the behavior pattern as the relationship progresses. If as your relationship moves from courting into a more established phase, the type of attention being shown remains positive and respectful it’s probably not love bombing. On the other hand, if the behavior becomes more controlling, negative, or angry you’ve probably been bombed.

If you’re wondering whether you’re being love bombed, look for these signs.

• They are almost fanatically interested in you, drowning you in compliments, gifts, and grand gestures.

• He or she wants a commitment too early and are insistent about it.

• Boundaries irritate them.

• They become possessive and bothered by your outside interests or friends.

• They start looking for emotional or physical (sexual) repayment for their affection.

• They are demanding of your time and attention.

If any of these behaviors are present you should raise your guard. None of these are positive or healthy signs and if they’re present the likelihood of a balanced and mutually respectful relationship is slim.

What To Do If You’re Being Love Bombed

Before you make any rash decisions you owe it to yourself to determine if you’re actually being love bombed. In order to do that you’ll need to take a step back and evaluate what you’ve seen in your relationship so far.

You may also consider having a frank conversation with your partner about your concerns. If they’re actually a manipulative narcissist they’re reaction will be highly negative and indignant, and they may try to play on your guilt by acting wounded.

Someone who’s not actually love bombing you and just overzealous in their demonstration of affection may seem caught off guard, hurt, and confused.

Bear in mind, however, that manipulators are often quite practiced in their behaviors. You’ll need to use your best judgement as you read their reaction.

Either way, it’s a good idea to look forward a bit and consider whether this person is someone who you can see yourself with for a long time. Even if they are sincere, there is often a certain amount of insecurity that motivates a person to behave in this manner and that can become a problem as your relationship progresses. You’ve been warned.

—

Photo: Pixabay