How to Pamper and Love on Yourself This Valentine’s Day

For guys in relationships, Valentine’s day is one of the most stressful holidays of the year. With all the hype in making grand gestures and expensive gifts for the special lady in your life, many men drive themselves crazy (and go broke) trying to meet their girl’s expectations. For the single man, however, Valentine’s day can be a bit sad. This is especially true if you’ve been looking for the right woman and just haven’t found her yet. Rather than sit around and mope or bash the holiday altogether, single guys can take the time to pamper and love on themselves.

That’s right. Guys need love and romance too. There’s also nothing wrong with loving on yourself (as self-love is the foundation for any healthy relationship). If you’re not sure what to do, here are some ideas you might enjoy:

Book a Spa Day

The spa isn’t some “girls only” club. Guys visit frequently and can get a lot from it. You work hard, so why not take the day to pamper yourself and relax? You can get a facial, hit the sauna to sweat off some extra water weight and cleanse your skin, take a mud bath, or have a nice massage. You’ll come out feeling so relaxed and rejuvenated you’ll fall in love with yourself immediately.

Treat Yourself to Lunch

Around this time of year, finding a reservation at a restaurant for dinner is highly unlikely. Not to mention, it can be kind of a downer to be a single guy in a restaurant full of lovey-dovey couples. So, skip dinner and treat yourself to lunch instead. It’s a lot more affordable and a lot less awkward to be sitting at a table for one.

Send Yourself Some Chocolates

Getting a bouquet of flowers might not be your idea of a nice Valentine’s day gift to yourself. However, there are other things you can send yourself. For example, some gourmet chocolate bars are an excellent Valentine’s day gift idea for guys. Who doesn’t love chocolate? They come in an array of flavors and are individually wrapped so you can have some now and some later.

Go Shopping

Treat yourself to something nice this Valentine’s Day. Head to your favorite mall or shopping center to purchase something for yourself. A new shirt, pair of pants, hat, belt, shoes, or even a new suit for work can brighten up your day. If you’re not a fan of clothes or don’t need anything extra for your wardrobe, you could also buy yourself a new video game, some tools, or even a new smartphone. Don’t be afraid to splurge a little bit either, after all, you deserve it.

Take Yourself Out

Who needs a date to have a good time? If you’re flying solo on Valentine’s day but don’t have a problem being around a bunch of couples, then go out and have a good time. You can hit a local bar or club and dance the night away, go play minigolf, or go catch a movie. Lots of establishments actually host events for singles on Valentine’s day as well. You never know, Mrs. right could be in the midst (or at the very least, Mrs. Right now). So, feel free to mix and mingle to see what great people are in your town.

Or Stay In

You don’t have to go out to have a great time with yourself on Valentine’s day. Staying in can be just as fun (not to mention a lot more affordable). Unplug for the day and dedicate the time to loving on yourself and doing things you enjoy. You can binge-watch your favorite movies and television shows while eating takeout, cook yourself a fancy meal for one, get lost in a good book, take a nice long bath or shower, or pump up the jams and have your own dance party in the middle of your living room floor.

There’s a lot of hype built up around Valentine’s day. In particular, the day is most popular for couples and women. Be that as it may, the day is really all about spreading love to all. What person can you think of that deserves a little love, affection, and pampering than yourself? So, don’t get bummed that there’s no one special in your life. Instead, use the above-mentioned ideas to fall in love with the one who matters most – you.

