If You Only Read a Few Relationship Books This Year, Read These

The most toxic dating pattern I had was this behavior of falling madly in love with someone for a month straight and then moving on to another one the month after.

When I fall in love, I’d fall hard for that person. Highly invested even with no return.

Just like how men love the feeling of chasing a girl. But once they got her, he became bored and walked away.

Yup. That was me.

Not proud at all.

However, many of us have that. It’s important to highlight here that it’s not just men who pull that game. Women, especially the ones who aren’t fully secure, also play it.

For the sake of what? I don’t know. I’m guessing some people do it for fun.

But how many of them actually start to pay more attention to that behavior and ask themselves, “Why am I like this?”

Unless you’re aware of your own unhealthy behavior, you’ll keep making the same poor decisions. That’s where reading what experts say about your dating pattern can change everything.

These books below have changed my love life (no exaggeration). They’re simple to understand and very practical to apply in real life.

(A.k.a they aren’t just some pep talks that only sound good in your ear)

Attached: The New Science of Adult Attachment and How It Can Help YouFind — and Keep — Love

image via amazon

I’m not the only one who thinks this book by Amir Levine and Rachel Heller is a true masterpiece.

It helps you understand why you seem to keep attracting the wrong person in your life.

This book suits better for those who want to change the dynamic of their dating life — to make it healthy and actually one step closer to finding the right person in your life.

You can find guides on how to be more secure and why it’s highly important to learn more about your attachment styles.

Because only then you’ll find the answer you’ve been looking for.

Did you actually fall for that person by “accident”? or has it’s been your pattern to like someone who’s emotionally unavailable? It’s all in the book.

There are many dating books out there, why this book?

Because it covers all the fundamentals of a healthy dating style you need to know. It applies to current modern dating too.

I’ve read others dating books but honestly, this is the most practical one that has step by step process for changing your dating life — just by learning about your attachment issue.

Nonviolent Communication: A Language of Life: Life-Changing Tools for Healthy Relationships (Nonviolent Communication Guides)

image via amazon

Technically this isn’t a relationship book but trust me, all the tips are applicable to your love life.

I remember I joined one of Mark Manson’s webinars and he highly recommends this book by Marshall B. Rosenberg PhD to up your communication skill.

The thing about dating is, it gets tricky by the time you pass 6 months of being together. Is it getting serious? Or is it too early to even commit?

People lack patience in this modern dating most relationships end real quick.

To make it last longer, both parties need to learn how to communicate in a way that doesn’t jeopardize the relationship.

I’m not gonna lie — it’s so freaking hard.

So many things got lost in translation. Have you found yourself arguing with your partner for 30 minutes talking about the same thing over and over again?

Nothing gets solved because no one’s listening.

I’ve applied many phrases and recommendations from the book, especially during a heated argument with my partner.

While it doesn’t fix every fight, it made us become more respectful in expressing our feelings.

Another important point from this book is that it teaches you to also see if someone’s worth your time and energy. Sometimes you just need to admit that you can never change someone’s bad behavior.

If you’re willing to work hard on your communication but the other person is not, then what’s the point?

The Seven Principles for Making Marriage Work: A Practical Guide from the Country’s Foremost Relationship Expert

image via amazon

John Gottman is the relationship guru you didn’t know you needed. There are so many values in this book that reading it once won’t be enough.

I’ve listened through the audiobook twice and there are still things I haven’t fully proceeded with.

What makes this book great is the number of studies that’s done to support each point.

Although the title is highlighting “marriage” I still think it also applies to any relationships.

While Marshall’s book will teach you how to communicate in a non-violent way, this book will go deeper into every section of romantic relationships.

How to get your partner to help you around the house?

How to not get to bed angry?

What if your relationship can’t be saved? How to let go?

This book is perfect for those of you who aren’t ready or don’t have the budget for therapy sessions yet.

My only regret with this book is that I wish I read it sooner.

So many relationships failed not because they weren’t good for me but simply because I didn’t know how to work as a team.

You don’t need a thousand books to understand “how to do a relationship” or endless TikTok videos.

The 3 books above are enough to get you started. They cover everything you need to know to build a long-lasting relationship with a partner.

If they’ve changed my relationship for the better, who knows it might do the same for you.

