I’m finally able to be romantic again and I love it….

Last night I spent one of the most romantic nights that I have in ages. The evening didn’t send in sex, didn’t even include any physical contact… Last night we both just settled into our respective comfy spots in our separate homes and simultaneously watched our favorite rom-com “Notting Hill” together.

Normally my evenings are filled with non-stop text messaging all night long, sometimes turning a bit naughty without quite crossing the line into all-out sexting. Last night was different. I felt like I was a lovesick teenager again sitting in my parent’s basement with my girlfriend cuddled under the blankets watching the movie.

It was so nice to just enjoy one of our favorite romantic movies together periodically texting each other throughout at different scenes we liked but not feeling like we needed to keep the conversation going non-stop. It was relaxed, comfortable, and incredibly intimate.

I feel like the romantic in me has been locked up for years with no outlet to break free. Last night was a breath of fresh air. I was able to just virtually hang out with my partner and be myself. I wasn’t worried about what she would think when I started to gush over a romantic scene. I wasn’t worried that maybe she would deem me not masculine enough because I crave these romantic elements. She has accepted that part of my personality with open arms so I can just be myself.

This is not the first romantic moment that we have shared these past few weeks as our online crush has continued to grow but felt like the most intimate. This was the first time that it really felt like we were coupled. I can’t tell you how nice it feels to be able to say romantic things to someone and not be told to grow up because you’re acting like a 16-year-old. I can’t tell you how nice feels to tell someone they are beautiful and sexy without worrying they may get angry at you. I can’t express how much my face lights up with every message exchanged. I have not had this type of emotional connection with anyone in such a long time.

I’m finally able to be romantic again and I love it….

A version of this post was previously published on Medium



