Is Your Relationship Ride-or-Die?

You would do anything for your partner and they would do anything for you. A night sitting by the fire? You’re there. Skydiving? You’re down. Whirlwind trip to Vegas? Yep. Nothing is more important than sharing every up, down, amazing, scary, or dangerous moment with them. And they feel the same way about you.

If this rings a bell then it’s likely you’re in what some refer to as a ride-or-die relationship.

That level of commitment can sound enticing, right? It seems like it’s the pinnacle of commitment and romance. In it together no matter what comes your way – shouldn’t we all strive for that kind of relationship?

Unfortunately, that’s a simple question with a complicated answer.

What a Ride-Or-Die Relationship Looks Like

The term ride-or-die is used to describe unwavering loyalty, love, and commitment between partners. Ideally a ride-or-die partner knows the worst of the worst about you and loves you despite it. They’re there for the good, the bad, and the unspeakable.

If you ask people what it means to be a ride-or-die partner you’ll hear them tout attributes like:

• “They’re the person you turn to when life is out of control and you’re feeling at the end of your rope.”

• “A ride-or-die partner makes sure you always know you’re special and will celebrate everything with you and loves everything about you.”

• “They know the truest meaning of unconditional love.”

• “They’re your one-mind-two-bodies partner.”

• “If they can’t pull you off the cliff they’ll jump with you.”

It really does sound like the kind of relationship people write songs about. Who wouldn’t want this?

But ride-or-die relationships have a dark side and aren’t always as fantastic as they seem.

The Dangers of Ride-Or-Die Relationships

The kind of loyalty denoted by ride-or-die relationships may seem romantic, but the truth is there’s often more wrong with this ideal than there is right.

Consider the following before start looking for your perfect ride-or-die partner:

It’s rare for both partners in a ride-or-die relationship to be equally devoted. Very often these relationships are unbalanced with one partner being overly loyal and doing the dying while the other takes advantage and does the riding.

This can take the form of emotional abuse with one partner manipulating the other into going along with things they might otherwise not, all in the name of love.

• Ride-or-die relationships are often co-dependent in ways that encourage or excuse unhealthy behavior. Rather than ever using tough love or being willing to walk away, a ride-or-die partner will watch, participate, or placate a partner who’s engaging in dangerous behavior.

• Ride-or-die partners are often dependent upon one another for their sense of identity. They may lack self-confidence and their ability to operate in an independent, self-sufficient manner.

• Those who consider themselves in ride-or-die relationships tend to alienate family and friends. When it’s “you and me against the world” there’s not much room for anyone else. This can become isolating and lead to an inability to relate to others or even understand what a healthy relationship looks like.

• When a ride-or-die relationship breaks-up it’s not just a difficult, emotionally taxing time in a person’s life – it’s a cataclysmic implosion of their world that can devastate them and their ability to function to the extreme. Break-ups are understandably difficult and can be experienced differently by each person, but feeling like the world has ended isn’t healthy.

Sound worth it? A better question is, does it sound healthy? Or safe?

What to Look For Instead

There’s nothing wrong with being devoted and loyal to your partner. But these feelings need to be not only reciprocated and equal, but also born out of respect.

Healthy, loving relationships incorporate the following:

• The ability to maintain your individuality and sense of self.

• The ability to say, “no,” without feeling disloyal.

• Never having to compromise your ethics or put yourself in danger to prove your loyalty.

• Discouraging dangerous behavior and helping someone step away from the cliff rather than jumping with them.

• Mutual respect and caring that isn’t desperate.

• The ability to balance each other.

The best relationships are between partners that see themselves as 1+1=2 rather ½+½+1. Being a good partner means being whole on your own.

This doesn’t mean you don’t draw strength and comfort from each other, or that the prospect of being without your partner doesn’t feel crushingly sad. It simply means that you don’t lose yourself in order to love someone else.

One of the most brilliant things about a balanced, healthy relationship is the way two people can act as anchors and the voice of reason for one another. Rather than being “in it” no matter what, healthy relationships set boundaries through love and respect that can help keep partners grounded.

Ride-or-die relationships are notorious for blurring boundaries and being grounded isn’t generally a factor. And although I’ve referred primarily to romantic relationships, ride-or-die partners don’t have to be romantic. Just look at Thelma and Louise. They were best friends who literally rode and died together.

So, if you’re determined to find your ride-or-die partner, or you’re already in a relationship that has those characteristics, it’s time to pause and rethink things. Your romanticized version of the perfect relationship may actually be like the proverbial wolf in sheep’s clothing.

—

Photo: Shutterstock