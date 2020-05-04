It Was Only a Matter of Time Before I Slept With My Brother-In-Law

We all know that one special person who has the ability to set our pulse racing just by showing up. The one you crush on harder than a row of cherries in a slot game.

It happened from the moment I laid eyes on him. There was just something about him that caused my heart pound and my nerves to bunch. I found it hard to be around him and yet, I wanted nothing more.

It’s like the X-factor in potential lovers.

A few years after we’d first met, I ran into him at a club. I was about twenty-years-old, fresh out of a relationship and hadn’t seen him around for the longest of times. I was excited to see him.

The scene was typical — music, friends, drinks … crowded bar. The bourbon did nothing to ease the instant body-rush he induced.

“Wow!” he said. His crystal-like eyes glued on me; blonde hair a sexy vision. My heart was a cannon. “You’re beautiful.”

I tried to ignore my sweaty palms. “Thanks.”

Then he made the move I’ll never forget — he swaggered closer, pushing himself between me and the person sitting beside me. Lips like seduction smiled. “I’m going to marry you someday.”

I was speechless. By the time I was able to think of something vaguely intelligent to say, it was too late. Next thing I knew was the feel of lips pressing against mine. Mmm. I was utterly blown.

“See you, beautiful,” he grinned. My pulse felt like an explosion as I watched him walk from the club, dragging my lips behind him.

Three years later, I married his younger brother.

He showed up at my wedding with his new wife and played the role of best man for my groom. I couldn’t help but think it was an ironic twist when recalling what he’d declared a few years earlier, and I tried very hard to forget the strong feelings he had evoked in me.

My resolve worked for the first ten years of my marriage. Albeit, there were family gatherings to contend with — Christmases, weddings, birthdays and births. He was there through it all.

So was I. It wasn’t always easy.

You can work at burying those kinds of feelings; you can choose to focus on the love you have for your partner and throw yourself into your life. You can tell yourself it was nothing. But as much as you resist to acknowledge the way your stomach erupts with butterflies every time a particular someone is near, is as much as the yearning seems to mature.

The years crept on … and on. He divorced and found new love in the form of woman who took a liking to me. I liked her back. Yet, as my own marriage began a slow dissolve, I found moments of respite within the secret fantasies of a man who could never be mine.

My brother-in-law.

My husband was a violent, controlling and extremely manipulative man. His brother was everything opposite. He was kind, gentle and empathetic. He possessed admirable qualities and it shone through.

What eventually happened was years in the making.

Sometimes, people show up in your life to play a specific role for a specific purpose. It was as if he was meant to hang around in my life to reveal something to me at the right moment.

Twelve years and my marriage was hanging on by a thread. My husband was seeing another woman; I was taking our children on interstate trips to have Christmas with my parents without him. The end was in sight.

Loneliness was a familiar friend. I was never alone, but alone all the time. I remember talking to the stars and begging for guidance. I needed a way out from a man who tore me down at every turn; who told me I could never make it in life without him.

I knew that I needed to find strength and courage to make change a reality.

My brother-in-law began to check in on me periodically. He knew how his brother treated me and our children. At first it was innocent. I wasn’t consciously looking for him to be anything other than a friend.

But then it escalated. Thinking back, I can see how it was probably inevitable.

Suddenly he was there — really there; larger than life and exploding across my cell phone with hot text messages. And I started to respond favorably.

“Tell me about your panties.”

“They’re lacy black and wet.”

You can imagine where it went from there. It was twenty years of desire in the making. We were finally unleashing — allowing our mutual longing to unfurl and breathe.

I lived for those messages, and slowly, I began to feel like a desirable woman again. He made me feel attractive and worthy. He helped me rediscover my spirit, passion and sexuality; and he kick-started what would be a long journey toward inner-healing.

On some level, I knew it wrong. I was cheating on my husband with my brother-in-law. But I couldn’t stop. I didn’t want to stop. I needed him for something else; something I couldn’t articulate at the time let alone form the conscious thought. I needed him to help break the emotional ties that still lingered for my husband.

“I think we should just do it,” I said.

“Is that what you really want?”

“Yes.”

God help me, yes.

The day arrived, I slipped into a dress, glossed my lips and scented my skin. My husband wasn’t due home for hours. Music played softly in the background when he knocked on the door.

“Hi.”

“Hey.”

It was as if time stood still before transporting us back to that dark crowded club the night when he had first kissed me. He was no longer my brother-in-law, but the man I’d spent endless nights dreaming into my bed. Now, he was right in front of me and we were alone.

It was premeditated infidelity.

When the moment of truth arrived, it wasn’t the passion that I’d envisioned. It wasn’t the hot sex scene that I had pinned him for — but it was everything that I needed to happen at exactly the right time and I trusted him.

Everything changed the moment the act was complete. His new reality was guilt. Mine was heartbreak.

He left and I laid on my lounge and cried the hardest I had ever cried in my life. I cried for my marriage that now had no return; I cried for the end of a life I had to leave behind; and I broke for the man I had just slept with who had sex with his brother’s wife.

I knew that it would be his to hold for all of his days. In return, he gave me the keys to my freedom. I got to sever the bonds with my husband and walk away.

We didn’t keep in touch very often after that. Every couple of years, he swings by to see me, my new husband and the kids. Or he drops a quick “hello” on Facebook messenger.

The sexual chemistry that had brewed for all of those years is now completely gone. It was as if it existed for that profound moment when he risked everything to liberate me from a life of abuse.

The truth about life is that we tend to build around a set of beliefs formed by past generations. We’re told what is right and wrong, and we’re deemed guilty when breaking those invisible rules.

Sometimes, we are faced with situations in which dishonesty is morally justified.

The guy who sent my heart reeling as a young woman turned out to be an important piece of my life. He was the catalyst in change and transformation. The impetus that I needed in order to find my inner-strength to make change and grow into a better person. I have no guilt about what I did at all.

It is gratitude that now accompanies a past infidelity.

