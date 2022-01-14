Lasting Love as a Frame of Mind

When I asked Alicia, 38, and Thomas, 39, for an update during our couples counseling session, they were both quick to point out how frustrated they felt with each other’s behavior. And like many couples that I counsel, their focus was on changing each other rather than understanding and acceptance.

Alicia put it like this, “It’s hard to describe how much Tom’s messiness disrupts all aspects of our life. He can never find anything and our bedroom looks like a thrift shop. He brings collectables to a new level with vinyl records, old magazines, gadgets, and his bicycle gear laying around. But when I mention it to him, he gets defensive and we get into an argument.”

The main concern I have about Alicia’s comments is her lack of acceptance of Thomas’s interest in collectables and her negative mindset about him. In fact, it’s my belief that people can only change when they’re ready to do so and when they feel unconditional positive regard from others. But in Thomas’s case, he feels criticized when he says “Alicia forgets about my good qualities and focuses on the small stuff she doesn’t like about me.”

Of course, there are some things that are intolerable in a relationship, such as infidelity, abuse, or addiction. However, Thomas’s clutter and messiness doesn’t fit into any of those categories. Even in those cases, it’s possible to love and accept your partner and still reject their behavior.

According to Dr. John Gottman, “People can change only if they feel they are basically liked and accepted the way they are. When people feel criticized, disliked, and unappreciated they are unable to change. Instead, they feel under siege and dig in to protect themselves.”

In other words, Alicia’s criticism causes Thomas to get defensive when she points out his disorderliness. Because Thomas feels that Alicia focuses too much on his flaws and assumes the worst of him, he retaliates by defending his position. As a result, he responds with comments such as, “You’re not such a neatnik yourself, prove to me that I’m messier than you are.” In a matter of minutes, their conversation becomes negative and they focus on being right rather than on positive communication.

In her recently published book “I Want This to Work: An Inclusive Guide to Navigating the Most Difficult Relationship Issues We Face in the Modern Age,” Elizabeth Earnshaw, LMFT, CGT, unpacks the dynamics of how our mindset impacts the way we think about our partners, and in turn ourselves.

Earnshaw’s book, which has been excerpted on The Gottman Institute’s website, explores the bedrock of relationships by diving into the concept of honor. Earnshaw expounds on a foundational principle of her philosophy, writing that “the way we think about our relationship and our partner matters. As a relationship develops, people develop beliefs about themselves, their partner, and the relationship. These beliefs influence the way we act within the relationship, how much motivation we feel, how vulnerable and open we can be, and how flexible we are willing to be.”

Indeed, putting this into practice, Earnshaw notes that our beliefs about relationships and our partner specifically, act as a “blueprint for how we treat each other.” Citing works she’s done with couples in therapy, Earnshaw describes the way that our core beliefs about our partner are shaped early in a relationship. Whether positive or negative, our core beliefs about our partner are cemented by shared experiences in the beginning stages of a relationship and come to define our way of thinking more permanently.

It makes sense that instead of criticizing your partner, it’s a better idea to remind yourself of all of the things you appreciate about him or her. It’s also crucial to be genuinely interested in learning about their perspective, and to do your best to celebrate your differences.

For instance, when Thomas feels frustrated with Alicia excessive phone use, he needs to remind himself that most of her time on her smart phone is spent on work related tasks and that she earns a good income for their family. In fact, when Thomas does this, he accepts Alicia as a loving and hard-working mom who is challenged due to managing her children’s consignment business and being available to drive their two children to their various after school events.

One way you can adopt a more positive mindset about your partner is to focus on your common values and to have regular discussions about ways to foster shared meaning in your relationship. For example, you might volunteer for a community garden if you value the environment and eating healthy food.

And if you find yourself developing rigid, critical beliefs about your partner, reframe these with more positive ones. In my earlier example, instead of criticizing Thomas for his love of collectables, she might embrace it as a worthwhile hobby.

Further, a key sign that you might be developing a negative mindset about your partner is when you start to talk about him or her in absolutes: “You never do chores around here,” or ‘You’re always so difficult,” or “You’re so lazy.” It’s also better to talk about specific situations that bother you rather than speaking in generalities. According to Earnshaw, “if you find yourself describing your relationship, your partner, or yourself in negative and unequivocal terms, it’s important to bring some flexibility into your thinking in order to open up space for growth. You can do this in the smallest way, simply by paying attention to the language you use and softening up your fixed statements.”

4 Ways to Build a Culture of Appreciation in Your Relationship and a Positive Mindset:

Accept and discuss the fact that you both are completely human (with all your imperfections) and that your weaknesses and emotional baggage combine with your strengths and positive traits to make each of you who you are.

(with all your imperfections) and that your weaknesses and emotional baggage combine with your strengths and positive traits to make each of you who you are. Demonstrate your appreciation, gratitude, and love through words and actions, especially during difficult conversations about chores, finances, and problems that arise. Saying things like “Thanks so much for cleaning up the kitchen – it looks terrific” can go a long way to produce positive feelings.

through words and actions, especially during difficult conversations about chores, finances, and problems that arise. Saying things like “Thanks so much for cleaning up the kitchen – it looks terrific” can go a long way to produce positive feelings. Demonstrate tolerance to your partner and other family members . You can do this by showing empathy and kindness when they’re having tough times. This can occur on so many different levels, from words (e.g., talking your partner nicely without criticizing them or using “put downs”), to offering to help him or her with chores or tasks. To avoiding blaming them even when you disagree. Saying something like “It must have been hard for you to be evaluated by your boss today” can be supportive and loving.

. You can do this by showing empathy and kindness when they’re having tough times. This can occur on so many different levels, from words (e.g., talking your partner nicely without criticizing them or using “put downs”), to offering to help him or her with chores or tasks. To avoiding blaming them even when you disagree. Saying something like “It must have been hard for you to be evaluated by your boss today” can be supportive and loving. Give your partner room to be unique. At times, we can all be annoying and difficult. We make mistakes. If you pause and consider that your partner probably has good intentions (and try to smile rather than frown) you show acceptance!

In the end, the tools many couples need are already at their fingertips. Practicing understanding, flexibility and awareness are key ingredients in honoring each other, and maintaining this positive mindset will allow partners to do the work of fostering growth and happiness together.

