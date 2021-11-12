Love and Friendship

It has been said that the most important ingredient in a loving, intimate relationship is friendship. It’s true.

Being good friends is the foundation of healthy love. This is certainly the case with my wife Alice and I. In addition to being passionate lovers, we are also best buddies. We genuinely like each other and enjoy each other’s company. Liking a person is the basis of your friendship with them. You do not become friends with people you don’t like. Liking your partner is also the basis of your love for them.

Friends are kind to each other. They are in each other’s corner and want the best for each other. They listen to each other. They freely offer to help when needed. They forgive shortcomings and let go of bad feelings after conflict. Even if you haven’t seen or talked for a long time to an old friend, when you reconnect, it is as if nothing has changed. The qualities that originally drew you together are still in force.

Think about the characteristics you desire in a best friend. What is it that makes you want to hang out together? Qualities like honesty, loyalty, generosity, playfulness, appreciation, forgiveness, and dependability are most likely on your list. These would probably be attributes you would value in a friend. These are probably attributes that you yourself would want to embody as their friend. These are qualities of kindness.

If you want a lifetime partner, let go of the idea that hot romance and excitement are the be-all and end-all of the relationship. As wonderful as those things are, they are subject to fading over time. But friendship is solid and will endure.

For lasting love with the beloved partner in your life, begin by being the best friend you can be.

