Marriage and Trauma: Surviving & Thriving the Trauma Response

True Story

She knew it was going to be difficult, judging by his tone. They had talked for hours about where they were going to eat as they pulled into the last stop on their road trip to watch their son’s travel basketball games. She offered him many options as they proceeded down the main strip towards their hotel. He balked at all of them until finally they arrived at the hotel and checked in. It was late when she stated her intentions to go across the street to Taco Bell and asked if he would like anything. In a pouty tone, he replied, “No.” So she walked out and brought back some tacos.

As she walked back in the door, she noted that he was already in bed, seeming to be asleep. She had sensed his mood, which she was confused by all night. She was unsure about how to approach, so she said nothing. The next day he continued to sulk as they attended their son’s basketball game. He maintained this mood as she attempted to engage him in conversation throughout the day. He gave short one-word answers that continued to express his frustration towards her. She was clueless as to what she did wrong.

On the car ride home, she confronted him, stating, “What the hell was that?”

He dryly asked, “What?”

She stated, “All day long, you have been pouting. Everything I say, you respond like your mad at me.”

He replied, “You let me go hungry last night.”

Shocked, she questioned him, “Are you kidding me? I let you go hungry?

That’s some bullshit. I asked you if you wanted about ten different restaurants when you said no to them all I just decided to get Taco Bell. Even then, I asked if you wanted anything, and you said no.”

He shut down and said nothing in response. The ride home was a silent 3 hours, and he didn’t speak to her again for four days. It couldn’t be about the food.

The “Where should we eat?” scenario is common in relationships, and many may understand. However, what we may not understand about this story is the persistent mood, the complete shutdown, and the not talking for four days. It seems a little extreme considering the offense, if any.

When a person is in a committed relationship with a complex childhood trauma survivor, these kinds of disruptions can be par for the course. The partner of the survivor spins their reasonable wheels, trying to figure out something that maybe they shouldn’t be trying to figure out in the first place.

The Thing About Trauma

This whole childhood trauma thing is really about a physiological stress system that has adapted to a toxically polluted environment. As children, we are at the mercy of our primary caregivers to provide an environment that allows our brain to come online throughout development. We are desperate for a healthful system that is prepared to respond to the “out of our control” stressors that will inevitably confront us as we live independently and responsibly into adulthood.

No one escapes stress, challenges, and suffering in life, but the foundation of your brain development is going to determine how you respond. This stress system houses the template that we will view the world through as we age. For all of us, this stress system is adapted to the relational environment of childhood, and for all of us, this template is both useful and destructive in some measure. More so helpful if we are consciously aware of how it is working. However, one of the things that childhood trauma steals is our sense of self and our self-referential processing system; due to this, self-awareness and reflection are limited.

Our stress response system, triggered by the activation of the amygdala, is a memory system of sorts that intends to protect us from feeling those pains of childhood again. For those who have experienced the toxic stress of childhood trauma the pain, they are protecting themselves from is overwhelming on a life or death level.

What makes this pain so overwhelming and different from those who have not experienced the toxicity of complex trauma is that there was never any resolution. That’s what makes it traumatizing. The stress persisted throughout the years, and the body and brain adapted to it.

In a more balanced environment where stress is also a daily encounter, a person would have had a parent or caregiver assist them in resolving the stress. They would have encountered relational experiences that reinforced a healthy sense of normal, which allowed for self-expansion, learning, and exploration to strengthen higher-level brain development and cognitive skills. When we are calm and secure, we can learn, when we are stressed out, our cognitive brains are barely functioning, if at all.

Healthy regulated parents who handled stress well would have continually put the fear into a perspective that taught us it is manageable. These experiences also would have reinforced the general belief that stress as resolvable, thus setting the person up for a level of resiliency to future stress and the wear with all to encounter it in a more proactive, relationally positive way.

Our Relationship With Stress Equates to Our Quality of Relationship

Stress is inevitable. No person is perfect, and no person can respond productively to all stress, all the time, and in the most efficient manner. Where we all struggle to deal and resolve relational stressors in our lives is the very place we must go to self-examine and learn new responses that were not provided in childhood. For everyone, this is true, but for most people functioning at a relatively high level, the adverse reactions to stress are less damaging and socially consequential. For the trauma survivor, the lack of stress tolerance produces a re-experiencing of the trauma driven by the learned belief that there is no resolution possible. Their felt-sense, particularly with relational stress, is that it is a threat. It is either to be fought against vehemently or to be avoided at all costs, even at the expense of their own well being and growth in life.

Relationships are essentially the venue through which we experience life. They are also the venue through which we experience stress. Relationships have this fantastic way of triggering us to experience exactly what we need to experience to confront it, learn from it, change our responses, and thus resolve it. These relational triggers are easy to hide from in our social circles. Maybe I have a friend who makes me uncomfortable or who mistreats me. I can easily justify not calling them back or not hanging out with them again. Maybe my child messed up, and I can easily justify punishing them and losing my cool. Perhaps those reactions are called for, and maybe they are not. However, marriage and intimate relationships are not easy places to hide.

Individual Responsibility is What Makes Marriage Hard Work!

Without a doubt, marriage will produce stress. Marriage is hard and takes work as the adage goes. The question is, do we know what that means? Do we really understand what this work thing is all about? We must realize that this “work” thing is the work of confronting our own responses to stress. Our spouse may hurt our feelings, forget an important date, or fail at household chores. Indeed these may be topics of discussion that need to be worked out. However, a part of the working out that we fail to address is the part that addresses why in the world we reacted so strongly? And no, it’s not a matter of right and wrong.

We must always lead with a mindset of personal responsibility. This is pertinent to our own growth as well as the growth of intimacy and closeness in our marriage, and this is something we can not enjoy closeness without. Connection and relationships are foundational to health and well being. We are relational beings, and relationships are the food we live off. Personal responsibility is extremely hard to look at, especially when I am desperate to get my own needs met first. When this is not happening, my stress system will fire off and tell me that my partner is the problem. It is bad enough when neither partner has experienced childhood trauma, but when one or both has, not getting a need met is akin to feeling like you are going to die.

The overwhelming response to stress is caused by a physiological system developed in a toxic environment. This creates what Bessell Vander Kolk calls an allergy to intimacy and makes relationships impossible unless addressed. A person married to a childhood survivor has to be able to map not only the stress response meaning that our partners our displaying, but we must also learn to protect ourselves from the trap of either engaging with them in their “off-line” status or writing them off as crazy. Although crazy, they are not.

When stress kicks off the fight or flight system a trauma survivor seems to lose touch with reality. They typically become assaultive in their reaction, or they become completely shut down and avoidant. We who encounter this spouse find ourselves attempting to engage on a rational level, to explain our side, or dispute their facts. We try to talk them down. In any case, we may experience what I call a “Twilight Zone” experience. This becomes extremely frustrating and exhausting. We can not find the words to say that should make a relatively minor issue resolvable because, at that moment, the person is bringing all of the stress of childhood that was unresolved into the present moment. In other words, they have throw gasoline on a bonfire.

Stress responses, in general, are part of a deeper subconscious brain system called the limbic system. When this system is activated, we go into survival mode. Many of us who have had experiences of resolved stress can draw on coping tools, cognitive resources to talk the brain down or reach out to people because we learned they were safe. However, the survivor of a traumatic childhood does not have those experiences to draw from, in part, this is why they rely on chemical addictions and other compulsive vices. They believe they are in a fight for their lives and that other humans are generally not helpful to assist.

It is not too much to stop and imagine this sense of looming death with no one to assist. This may produce a significant feeling of empathy and understanding when we realize that the past is at play at the moment. You are not the person they are assaulting. You are only a representation of that person. Still, their fight or flight system is not letting them distinguish this difference, so they apply all the firepower they have to deal with the experience that emotionally is representing their trauma. They are trying to solve it but are unable in part because this protective force does not actually apply to the current situation. They bring a bazooka to a fistfight.

We Don’t Have to Just Endure Abuse. So what do we do?

First, we need to understand that when a trauma survivor is re-experiencing the past and the fight or flight system has taken over; they have essentially cut off the connection to their rational brain. The rational part happens to be the part you are mistakenly trying to engage with when you are using your words to explain yourself or talk them off the ledge. Brain science tells us that there are very few connections from that rational area of the brain down to the amygdala, so our attempts to engage it our futile; you can not access logic in that state. In this moment, they are flooded and overwhelmed. You might say, “Well, so am I!” This is the moment we need to look at our own response to the stress and take responsibility for it. Your typical response may be to talk it out or solve the problem immediately, but when the heart rate is over 100, there is no engagement to have. This is the moment we are to stop trying to solve their problem and determine what is best for us and our stress system.

First, once we have determined that we have entered an unresolvable instance, we need to come to terms with that. It can be overwhelming, but the reality is that there is nothing we can do at that moment. We must now set boundaries to protect ourselves and keep ourselves from getting sucked into the traumatic tornado. You may feel a compulsion to keep trying your best to talk them down. You may find yourself taking responsibility and buying into the lie that you are causing all this. As well you may justify their reaction in the process, thus reinforcing this response and setting yourself up for the next time in this cycle of dependency in which you will find yourself always responsible with no actual resolution.

The Answer is Boundaries

Understanding that the higher executive functions are turned off makes your only option a healthy set of boundaries. You must inform the person that you will not engage in a conversation where you are being assaulted. If they do not respond to this, then it becomes imperative that you remove yourself and show that you are serious. Words don’t work, but actions speak louder. Suddenly the person is left with their own baggage and no one to throw it on. This does not necessarily guarantee they will come around and take responsibility, because nothing ensures that, however, it is your only fighting chance. You are allowing them to take ownership of their reaction without you being the sponge in the room, ready to absorb it. The person in that state needs to regulate their emotions and bring themselves to baselines so that their rational cognitive functioning can come back online. This gives you a chance to reengage and possibly solve whatever environmental trigger you were dealing with in real-time. The person will hopefully realize their need to get help, professionally or otherwise, or at least learn to notice when they are starting to get flooded.

Improving self-awareness to our own lower brain and somatic experiences can help us understand our amplified partner’s reactions. Rational people find this to be a tough response to maintain because it challenges our own need to grow. It pushes on the sensitive areas of our own self-protective nature and forces us to confront the meaning behind our response and unmet needs. In a sense, our spouse is giving us a gift, an opportunity to face ourselves, and our fears. This concept is not easily understood as you may feel like a victim yourself, and you may develop a sense of entitlement to hold them accountable. What I am suggesting does not dismiss this or take the responsibility off of the verbally assaultive or shut down spouse; this comes in due time. What I am suggesting merely presents a process that puts the order of resolution steps in line with how the brain works. There is no need to fight biology. You won’t win if you do not play by its rules.

Previously published on Medium.com.

Photo credit: By Larm Rmah from Unsplash.com