Relationship Alive! How to Handle an Aching Heart

What do you do when you’re suffering? How do you escape patterns of blaming in your relationship, and find the place within you that can turn painful moments into growth, and transformation? And how do you know when you’ve experienced too much pain – when it’s time to move on? This week, we’re having a return visit with Guy Finley, author of the new book Relationship Magic: Waking Up Together and the international bestseller The Secret of Letting Go. You’ll get to hear Guy’s work in action, as we tackle what’s real – when you’re hurting – and find practical ways to embody deep spiritual principles of healing when your heart is aching.

A version of this post was originally posted on NeilSattin.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

