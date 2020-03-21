Relationship Alive! Love in the Time of Coronavirus – COVID19 and Relationships

—

How is coronavirus (COVID-19) impacting you? What are the implications of “social distancing” on your relationship – especially if you’re cooped up together for weeks at a time? Or if you’re single, how can you still enjoy dating while staying safe? In this week’s episode, you’ll get some strategies for taking care of yourself amidst the epidemic, with practical advice for staying calm – connected – and HEALTHY – while we weather the storm…together. Plus a few (mostly relevant) thoughts on “Love in the Time of Cholera” by Gabriel Garcia Marquez. Sending so much love to you!

