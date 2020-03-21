Get Daily Email
Home / Sex & Relationships / Relationship Alive! Love in the Time of Coronavirus – COVID19 and Relationships

Relationship Alive! Love in the Time of Coronavirus – COVID19 and Relationships

What are the implications of “social distancing” on your relationship – especially if you’re cooped up together for weeks at a time?

How is coronavirus (COVID-19) impacting you? What are the implications of “social distancing” on your relationship – especially if you’re cooped up together for weeks at a time? Or if you’re single, how can you still enjoy dating while staying safe? In this week’s episode, you’ll get some strategies for taking care of yourself amidst the epidemic, with practical advice for staying calm – connected – and HEALTHY – while we weather the storm…together. Plus a few (mostly relevant) thoughts on “Love in the Time of Cholera” by Gabriel Garcia Marquez. Sending so much love to you!

LISTEN HERE:


A version of this post was originally posted on NeilSattin.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

 

Photo: Screenshot

About Neil Sattin

Neil Sattin is the host of the popular podcast "Relationship Alive!" where he brings together many of the world's top minds to synthesize the best of what we know about how to sustain dynamic, thriving long-term relationships. As a relationship and couples coach, his approach integrates mind, body, heart, and spirit. Check out Relationship Alive, https://www.neilsattin.com, or find him on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

