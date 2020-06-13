Relationship Alive! Racism, Racial Equity, and Relationships

—

How do we confront our blind spots and tackle the ways that racism and privilege affect our relationships, our lives, our society? And…our podcasts? This week’s episode is not meant to be a complete answer to those questions – just a beginning to the conversation. So today you’ll hear more about the “hidden agenda” of Relationship Alive – how what you’ve been learning is a crucial part of taking care of yourself as we change the world. And how racism has impacted my journey – and the evolution of the Relationship Alive podcast. Yes, let’s all be part of the solution. I can – and will – do better. It’s that important. #blacklivesmatter

