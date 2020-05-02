Get Daily Email
Relationship Alive! What Romance Novels Teach Us about Real-Life Love and Desire – With Mara Wells

Relationship Alive! What Romance Novels Teach Us about Real-Life Love and Desire – With Mara Wells

This week we’re talking to Mara Wells, author of Cold Nose, Warm Heart – about the craft of romance writing, to learn what fuels our real-life desires.



Life doesn’t always lead to Happily Ever After (or Happily For Now) – like a romance novel. However, romance novels tap into something deep in our heart and psyche – keeping us turning the pages to see just how it’s all going to unfold. You can use the lessons from fiction to craft your own personal love adventure. This week we’re talking to Mara Wells, author of Cold Nose, Warm Heart – about the craft of romance writing, to learn what fuels our real-life desires. You’ll avoid the mistakes that not only would destroy a good plot line – but that also would send a perfectly good relationship down the tubes. And you’ll get some ideas for how to keep the passion flowing when you’ve moved past seduction – to doing each other’s laundry.

LISTEN HERE:


A version of this post was originally posted on NeilSattin.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

 



About Neil Sattin

Neil Sattin is the host of the popular podcast "Relationship Alive!" where he brings together many of the world's top minds to synthesize the best of what we know about how to sustain dynamic, thriving long-term relationships. As a relationship and couples coach, his approach integrates mind, body, heart, and spirit. Check out Relationship Alive, https://www.neilsattin.com, or find him on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

