Should You Destroy Mementos After a Breakup?

Writers never write about their homes until they leave them. Hemingway couldn’t write about Michigan until he arrived in Paris. Faulkner had to escape Mississippi to write about the South. Joyce fled Dublin only to write about Dublin.

He had been my home. Where would I flee? What dark, secret antechamber was far enough from this maddening pain to sit with the memory of him?

He was nowhere and everywhere. The stain on the nightstand marked the place he once placed his water. The dusty rug in the entryway no longer had his shoelaces entangled with mine. The broken shards of light that crisscrossed through my window no longer fell on two people enjoying a lazy Sunday afternoon in bed.

Loss does that to you. It makes you see the four dull walls containing the emptiness because the person who filled that space is now gone.

When we love someone, we build a home together. A safe place where our hearts can grow as untamed as the ivy climbing the windows. When we lose that person, we change the locks and smash our memories into lethal shrapnel, timed perfectly to explode with the simple act of forgetting.

But it’s so much easier to forget our past when we are not chasing ghosts out of dark corners. Our memories, felled and wasted, must be rebuilt. But what do you do when you can’t physically leave the place where you created a home together?

And then there is the usual breakup dilemma — do you pack the memories away in a box to take out later? Or do you feed them to the bonfire?

Here are a few suggestions for what to do with your relationship memories.

Let em’ burn

You might want to light that match if the relationship was toxic. No one wants to look back into the mirror of despair and see the reflection of a broken person.

And there’s something freeing in seeing your memories blacken and furl, twisting into a monster starved of oxygen. Fire blends well with fury. If you have anger that needs a release…burn baby burn.

Bury them

Grab a shovel, dig a hole, and layer on the dirt for every moment undone. Like all bodies buried, the dead won’t rise from their grave. Leave your mementos to the maggots.

Pack them away

Painful memories are often only painful in a moment. Those photos not only contain snapshots of your ex. They also tell the story of your life. You may someday want to look back at those moments. Not to remember your ex. But to remember the person you once were.

Donate them

I bet you know a friend who would love that charm bracelet that you never liked wearing because it made you feel like a cat wearing a bell. Donating a lover’s old gifts is like unraveling an ugly sweater and knitting a new glorious pair of mittens.

Return them

If it’s a gift of monetary value (like an engagement ring), I personally think you should return it. You don’t need that tainted shit messing up your aura.

When I divorced, I tried to give my diamond engagement ring back to my ex, but he said to save it for one of our kids. Save a colorless bloodstone? I would rather attach it to a surgical drill and cut out my heart.

Redecorate

One way to purge your past is to change its color. Repaint those beige walls with greener pastures. Color not only changes your memory of a person or place. It changes your mood. Even something as simple as changing your bedroom comforter can make you more open to a fresh start.

…

I have always been saddened by the character of Miss Havisham in Great Expectations. With her moth-eaten dress and her broken clocks set to the hour of her loss, she is the anti-hero of grief. A character with only a backstory. Nothing in her world changes. She might as well be dead.

Don’t be a Miss Havisham. There is power in emptying and altering your space. A power in shrugging off the layers of your past and adorning your life anew. That is what sets the clocks moving in a steady tick-tock rhythm toward healing.

Failure is never easy. To admit you couldn’t match your dreams to your lover’s as easy as you matched the pillows to the sofa.

But grief is not just a process of letting go. It is learning to live with the memories that haunt your rooms. You cannot murder your ghosts, but you can chain them to the past.

