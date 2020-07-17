Signs Your Relationship Will Last

When you meet someone and fall in love it’s hard to imagine that you may one day fall out of love and things could come to an end. Sadly, however, that is a distinct possibility. Most people go through at least a few relationships before they find the “one” and pursue happily ever after. But knowing if the relationship you’re in is the one destined to survive is tricky and many people hem and haw wanting some certainty before they move forward.

Unfortunately, there’s no crystal ball and no amount of tarot cards or palm reading will be able to tell you for sure if you’re destined to celebrate a 50th wedding anniversary or break-up after a year. There are, however, a few signs that can bode quite well for couples when they’re trying to tell if their relationship has a long-term future.

How To Tell If Your Relationship Has Real Staying Power

Even those that really enjoy gambling often have a hard time taking a chance with their heart. Many of us want some sort of certainty or assurance that becoming completely committed and vulnerable to one person is the right thing and we won’t ultimately end up heart broken. That level of certainty isn’t possible, but below are some key factors to consider that make relationship success far more likely.

You are friends. This is probably the most powerful indicator of relationship success. At some point all the new relationship magic wears off. It just does, there’s no way around it, so don’t bother thinking you’re any different – you’re not. The relationships with real staying power are built on a foundation of friendship and mutual enjoyment of one another that goes beyond lust and hormones.

It’s not all about sex. Don’t get me wrong, sex is crucial to a long-lasting relationship for many reasons. But if you’re trying to predict whether your relationship will be long-lasting then there needs to be more to it than just the physical. If you have hobbies and other interests in common and can spend time having fun in places other than the bedroom, it’s a good sign.

You agree on the big stuff. Couples don’t need to agree on everything. You are each individuals with your own thoughts and opinions, but there are some things that it’s a really good idea to see eye-to-eye on if your relationship is going to last. These include financial goals, family plans and religion and how it plays a part in your lives or the lives of future children. There are others too, but these are the big ones. Fundamental disagreement on these issues can spell disaster, so making sure early on that you and your partner are on the same page is important for longevity in the relationship.

Disagreements don’t scare you. No one wants to argue with the person they love, but it happens. If your relationship is strong you should be able to take it in stride and not feel that conflict threatens your connection to one another. In fact, certain disagreements are healthy in that they help you learn more about your partner, allow you to express differing views, and practice your communication and conflict resolution skills.

There’s a serious level of trust. This one needs little explanation. Trust is a non-negotiable in a healthy relationship. If you have any concerns in this area, consider it a big red flag.

You can talk about the really uncomfortable stuff. In any long-term relationship there will be difficult things to discuss. Sexual problems, issues with kids, extended family, health problems, death, and so many more. Some of these conversations can be uncomfortable, embarrassing, or just downright uncomfortable, but as a couple you need to be able to discuss them. When you feel you can handle talking about those things with your partner it’s a very positive sign for your relationship.

You hide nothing. Secrets and lies will sink a relationship more quickly than nearly anything else (note the importance of that above). So, unless it’s a birthday or Christmas present, there shouldn’t be anything you’re hiding from each other.

Having all of these elements present in your relationship doesn’t guarantee a lifetime of happiness together. But I can tell you with certainty the absence of any of these will lead to problems. You should know as well that the presence of these things at the beginning of a relationship doesn’t mean you can hit cruise control and stop paying attention to the effort required to keep a relationship strong and healthy. Many of these pieces will require your constant attention as a couple, otherwise they will eventually break down.

The large majority of couples I counsel are seeking help because of issues with one (sometimes several) of the points above. But the good news for them is that they are taking the time and putting in the effort to fix things that will make their relationships last. And you can too.

